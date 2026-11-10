King County Polyclinic Crisis Center Cost Doubles to $35 Million

King County seeks $35 million to renovate the Capitol Hill Polyclinic building for mental health services, doubling initial estimates amid broader healthcare cost hikes.

The estimated cost to renovate the former Polyclinic building in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood into a mental health crisis center has more than doubled. King County is now seeking $35 million for construction at the site, a significant increase from the initial estimate of roughly $16 million to $17 million established when the county moved forward with the property's purchase last year.

Project Scope and Funding Shift

The project includes the development of a crisis care center and a 16-bed residential treatment facility. The county purchased the building for $41.5 million, bringing the projected total cost of acquiring and transforming the property to more than $76 million. This revised construction estimate is funded by reallocating money within the voter-approved Crisis Care Centers Levy.

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County officials stated that the original $16 million to $17 million estimate was preliminary and did not account for the full scope of the work. The early projection covered only hard construction costs but excluded expenses such as engineering, architectural design, permitting, and contingencies. The new $35 million construction authorization addresses these previously omitted financial obligations.

Operational Partners and Care Goals

The facility is intended to provide round-the-clock access to behavioral health care, including urgent mental health and substance-use treatment. It is part of a larger county effort to expand access to crisis services regardless of someone's insurance status or ability to pay. The county had not completed detailed operational planning with the center's designated operator, Connections Health Solutions, during the initial budgeting phase.

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Connections Health Solutions will serve as the key provider for the new mental health initiatives. The expansion aims to fill a critical gap in the regional healthcare network by offering specialized care that was previously unavailable in the Capitol Hill area. The project represents a major shift in how King County approaches acute behavioral health emergencies.

Broader Healthcare Cost Trends

The revised construction estimate comes as another major county healthcare project faces a substantial cost increase. The projected cost of expanding and renovating Harborview Medical Center has climbed from the $1.74 billion approved by voters in 2020 to an estimated $3 billion. This represents an increase of more than $1.2 billion.

The Harborview project is expected to include a new hospital tower and other campus improvements. The new tower is now scheduled to open in 2032. King County officials have cited construction inflation, updated seismic requirements, difficult subsurface conditions and delays as factors contributing to the Harborview cost increase. These parallel developments highlight systemic challenges in public infrastructure financing.

Fiscal Scrutiny and Governance Changes

The rising crisis center estimate follows a much larger increase in the projected cost of Harborview Medical Center's expansion. The combined financial pressure comes as the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) faces its own financial scrutiny and a leadership transition. The departure follows months of questions about the authority's financial management and operational efficiency.

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An April forensic evaluation identified approximately $13 million in unreconciled funds and other financial concerns. The agency also reported a negative cash balance of $44.7 million as of July 2025. That figure reflects its negative cash position, not a finding that $44.7 million was missing. King County and Seattle plan to return administration of locally funded homelessness service contracts to their respective governments beginning in January 2027.