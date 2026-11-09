King County Official Urges Signal-Blocking Pouches After Car Break-Ins

King County prosecutor spokesman McNerthney advises residents to use signal-blocking pouches for key fobs to prevent relaying attacks that bypass traditional vehicle security systems.

Residents in King County are being urged to change their daily routines regarding vehicle keys following a series of sophisticated car break-ins that left vehicles undamaged but empty. Michael McNerthney, a spokesman for the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, revealed that he and his wife were victims of at least six such incidents last year.

Unlike traditional thefts, these crimes did not involve shattered windows or forced entry, sparking confusion among the victims about how intruders gained access to their vehicles.

Relay Attack Mechanism Explained

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The method used by the thieves involves a technique known as a relay attack, which exploits the wireless signal emitted by modern key fobs. McNerthney explained that during his conversations with Seattle Police officers, he learned that the perpetrators likely used specialized equipment to amplify the radio signal from the keys. This device allows a thief standing near the vehicle to open the door, even if the actual key is located inside a home, several feet away from the car.

This process typically requires a two-person operation to be effective. One individual uses the amplifying device near where the key fob is stored, capturing and boosting its signal. A second person, positioned at the vehicle, receives the amplified signal and can unlock the doors remotely. This technological workaround renders traditional security measures, such as locking the doors with a physical key or keeping the car in a garage, less effective if the fob is left in a vulnerable position.

McNerthney's Personal Experience

For McNerthney, the reality of the crime became undeniable when he noticed a dome light left on inside one of his cars or a door standing slightly ajar. These subtle signs led to the realization that his vehicle had been prowled without any signs of violent entry. The absence of broken glass was the primary anomaly that prompted him to seek answers from law enforcement, leading to the discovery of the signal amplification technique.

The official recounted that the police officers he consulted confirmed that the lack of damage was a classic indicator of a relay attack. They explained that the key fob, when placed near the front door, creates a radio field that can be intercepted by thieves outside. This proximity allows the electronic signal to be captured and relayed to the car, tricking the vehicle into believing the legitimate key is nearby.

Official Recommendation for Protection

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To combat this specific threat, authorities recommend a simple and low-cost preventative measure: storing vehicle key fobs in a signal-blocking pouch. McNerthney advises that these pouches should be used whenever the keys are not in immediate use, including when they are stored at home. By placing the fob inside a Faraday bag or a specifically designed signal-blocking container, the radio signal is contained, preventing it from being intercepted by external amplifiers.

This precaution effectively neutralizes the relay attack by ensuring that the key's signal cannot reach the thieves' equipment. The advice is particularly crucial for residents who habitually leave their keys near the front entrance of their homes, as this is the most common point of vulnerability. Implementing this small change can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to these stealthy thefts.

Broader Context of Local Crime

While this specific issue highlights a technological vulnerability, it occurs against a backdrop of varied criminal activity in the region. In a separate incident, a man who rammed a Seattle police car while fleeing in a stolen truck received a 25-month sentence under a program combining prison time with supervised drug treatment. This sentence reflects the judicial system's approach to addressing vehicle-related crimes and the underlying issues that often drive such offenses.

Additionally, Grays Harbor County saw the arrest of a 76-year-old individual in connection with Internet Crimes Against Children investigations. These diverse cases illustrate the wide range of law enforcement priorities, from high-tech property crimes to violent offenses and digital investigations. The King County warning serves as a vital reminder for the public to stay informed about evolving criminal methods and to adopt practical steps to protect their property.