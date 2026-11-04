King County Man Charged With Murder Over Burien Puppy Dispute

Donovan Glover faces second-degree murder charges in King County after allegedly shooting two men during a dispute over a puppy in Burien on October 16, 2026.

King County prosecutors have filed murder and assault charges against Donovan Glover, a 33-year-old man accused of shooting two men at a residence in Burien. The incident occurred in the early morning hours of October 16, 2026, following a confrontation that escalated from a disagreement over a dog into a violent exchange involving firearms. Authorities responded to the scene shortly after 3:40 a.m., where they discovered one victim deceased and another suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Glover Arrested Over Puppy Dispute

Court documents filed in King County reveal that the catalyst for the deadly shooting was a dispute over a puppy. Witnesses and legal filings indicate that Glover became enraged when he learned that a puppy he desired was being given to another person. The tension intensified when one of the victims made a joke about Glover allegedly beating his own dog, triggering the violent outburst that resulted in the charges.

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Glover, who is now in custody, faces a severe legal burden as a result of this incident. King County prosecutors charged him with second-degree murder with a firearm enhancement. In addition to the murder charge, he is accused of second-degree assault with a firearm enhancement. The prosecution also sought charges for first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, citing the illegal nature of his weapon ownership during the attack.

Massive Warrant History Prior to Arrest

Investigators uncovered a extensive and troubling criminal history for the suspect, which included more than 30 outstanding warrants issued for Glover. These warrants stemmed from his failure to appear at scheduled court hearings between the years 2011 and 2025. The sheer volume of these warrants indicates a long-standing pattern of avoiding judicial oversight and legal accountability over a fourteen-year period.

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His record extends beyond just missed court dates to include multiple felony convictions for serious violent crimes. Specifically, court records confirm felony convictions for assault and attempted robbery. These past violent offenses provide context for the current charges and suggest a history of aggressive behavior that police and prosecutors are now reviewing as part of their investigation into the October shooting.

Extensive Law Enforcement Response

The shooting at the corner of SW 130th Street and 2nd Avenue SW in Burien prompted a massive coordinated response from multiple law enforcement agencies. King County Sheriff's Office Master Police Officer Jace Hoch confirmed to KIRO Newsradio that deputies responded to the initial report at approximately 3:40 a.m. The scene was secured quickly, but the investigation expanded when someone flagged down officers nearby.

Deputies were led to a second victim who had been flagged down by a passerby. This individual was suffering from gunshot wounds, but medical responders determined his injuries were not life-threatening. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and is expected to recover. The presence of multiple agencies, including Burien, Shoreline, and SeaTac police, as well as Metro and Sound Transit units, highlighted the seriousness of the event.

Further Non-Felony Convictions Revealed

Beyond the felony convictions and outstanding warrants, Glover also has a significant record of lower-level criminal activity. Court documents indicate he has approximately 26 non-felony convictions on his record. These convictions include various crimes such as theft and assault, adding another layer of complexity to his criminal profile.

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The combination of outstanding warrants, felony convictions, and numerous non-felony offenses paints a picture of a repeat offender. The charges filed by King County prosecutors reflect the severity of the alleged crime and the suspect's extensive history of violating the law. The case will now proceed through the judicial system, where these past records will likely be scrutinized during sentencing considerations.