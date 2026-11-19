The ACLU and its co-plaintiffs are asking a King County judge to block Washington’s voter-approved girls’ sports initiative before it takes effect on December 3.

Protesters supporting transgender athletes competing in women's sports gather outside the Supreme Court on January 13, 2026 in Washington. The ACLU and its co-plaintiffs are asking a King County judge to block Washington’s voter-approved girls’ sports initiative before it takes effect on December 3, arguing the measure is unconstitutional and would force girls to verify their biological sex through intrusive medical exams.

Washington Interscholastic Activities Association released an update to its rules and guidanceThe lawsuit challenges Initiative 638, which would bar transgender girls from girls’ competitive teams and require girls seeking to play school sports to undergo sex verification based on reproductive anatomy, genetic makeup, or normal endogenously produced testosterone levels. Plaintiffs say boys would face no similar requirement. The filing says the measure violates Washington’s Equal Rights Amendment and the state constitution’s privacy protections.

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It also argues the initiative improperly changes existing anti-discrimination laws without fully setting out the statutes it affects. Plaintiffs include TransFamilies, the Washington Education Association, and several parents of transgender and cisgender girls in Seattle public schools. They say their children would be directly affected when the initiative takes effect. Under the proposal, current sports physicals would no longer be enough for girls who need to comply with the new verification process.

The filing says that could lead to extra costs, invasive exams, and delays, and could force some medical providers to stop offering sports physicals. The plaintiffs also argue the initiative will create confusion for schools and families in the middle of the school year. They say school staff would have to explain the new requirements, update eligibility procedures, and respond to questions about how the law fits with existing nondiscrimination rules.

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If the court does not act before December 3, the plaintiffs are asking for interim relief that would keep the current rules in place until the judge rules on the motion. The hearing is scheduled for hearing December 3 at 9:00 a.m. before Judge Maureen McKee in King County Superior Court.

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