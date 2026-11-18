King County faces scrutiny as the estimated cost for its first county-led mental health crisis center doubles to $35 million. Councilmember Rod Dembowski rejects standard explanations for the budget increase.

King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski is intensifying scrutiny over the escalating costs of the county’s first county-led mental health crisis center, with the renovation estimate now more than doubling to $35 million. This sharp increase in projected expenditures has triggered immediate and heated questioning from local officials who are demanding transparency from county administration. Dembowski, who chairs the council’s budget committee, stated that he is tired of hearing the usual justifications provided by county officials regarding these budget variances. He explicitly argued that the explanations currently being offered do not meet the standards of accountability required for such a large public expenditure. His frustration highlights a growing disconnect between the project management team and the elected representatives tasked with oversight.

Councilmember Rod Dembowski stated that he is tired of hearing the usual justifications provided by county officials regarding budget variances. He explicitly argued that the explanations currently being offered do not meet the standards of accountability required for such a large public expenditure. His comments reflect a broader sentiment among some council members that previous assurances have not prevented this dramatic shift in the financial landscape of the project. The new figure of $35 million represents a doubling of the initial estimates, suggesting either significant scope creep, unforeseen structural issues, or a miscalculation in the original planning phases. This specific figure has become the focal point of the current political debate.

Also read King County Council committee rejects property tax hikes for medical clinics, Harborview

As the first project of its kind to be led directly by the county rather than a contracted third party, the budget overruns serve as a case study in public sector financial management. The magnitude of the increase necessitates a thorough re-examination of the contracting and construction processes involved in the renovation. The budget committee added an amendment this week, which Dembowski co-sponsored, asking the executive branch to explain why the estimate changed so much so quickly. Early answers pointed to a rough first estimate, unexpected conditions, tariffs, fuel prices and inflation. Dembowski noted that while inflation is a factor, it does not account for a complete doubling of costs within a single year.

Councilmember Rod Dembowski is positioning himself as a primary voice for fiscal responsibility in this matter. His demand for answers is not merely rhetorical but is intended to force a detailed breakdown of where the additional funds are being allocated. This approach puts pressure on county executives to provide line-item clarity rather than broad summaries. The tension between the need for rapid mental health infrastructure expansion and the necessity of budgetary control is evident. While the goal of establishing a dedicated crisis center is widely supported, the method of financing and the control over costs remain contentious issues. Councilmembers are seeking to ensure that taxpayer funds are not being wasted due to poor planning.

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The $35 million price tag has immediate implications for the King County budget. Funds diverted to this project may reduce the availability of resources for other community services or require tax adjustments. The delay caused by these financial disputes could also postpone the opening of the crisis center, leaving vulnerable populations without the intended support services. In 2023, voters approved a $1.25 billion levy to build five crisis care centers around the county for people with mental health or substance use problems. The centers stabilize people in crisis, keep them for up to 14 days, and then connect them with longer-term care. The first one, in Kirkland, is open and run in partnership with a private organization. Despite the jump, Dembowski expects the county to build all five centers promised to voters and pointed out that the Kirkland center came in under budget.

Residents and stakeholders are watching the situation closely, aware that the handling of this budget will set a precedent for future large-scale public works projects. The outcome of this inquiry will determine whether King County can deliver on its mental health promises without compromising fiscal discipline. Dembowski sees the jump at the Capitol Hill crisis center and the rising cost of the Harborview Medical Center expansion as signs of a bigger problem with how the county manages its buildings. Harborview expansion costs have grown from the $1.74 billion bond voters approved to about $3 billion before construction has started. Dembowski blamed delays and noted that the county owns billions of dollars in courthouses, treatment plants and office buildings, needing a better system for managing them.

The budget committee also rejected two property tax increases this week, one for Harborview and one for the county’s public health clinics. The reason, according to Dembowski: The county doesn’t need the money yet. UW Medicine has agreed to support the clinics for another year while the county studies how many clinics it needs, and the county has money set aside for Harborview because construction hasn’t started. The committee may revisit the increases next fall, but residents’ ability to pay is also a concern. “You get your property tax bill. It is freaking expensive,” Dembowski said.

Dembowski, a former real estate lawyer, pointed out that it’s hard for government to hire people in this field because they can earn more in the private sector. He wants the county to bring in experts from the University of Washington’s Runstad Center for Real Estate and its construction management program to review the county’s facilities department. He believes an outside look and a refresh in terms of how they manage their portfolio and projects is necessary. He noted that the council’s job is to set policy, pass the budget, and provide oversight, highlighting that problems like this are the start of accountability.