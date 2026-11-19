King County prosecutors have charged Kevin Galvan Chavez with vehicular homicide following a high-speed crash on I-5 in SeaTac. Details on the charges and court schedule.

King County prosecutors have formally charged Kevin Galvan Chavez with vehicular homicide and multiple counts of vehicular assault following a fatal multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 5 in SeaTac. The 23-year-old driver is accused of engaging in a high-speed race with another motorist at approximately 119 miles per hour prior to the accident. This tragic incident resulted in a seven-car crash that claimed the life of one individual and injured others.

Specific Criminal Charges Filed

Prosecutors have filed a total of seven counts against the defendant. The charges include one count of vehicular homicide, five counts of vehicular assault, and one count of driving with a suspended or revoked license at the third degree. These formal charges were filed by King County prosecutors to address the severity of the traffic violation and the resulting loss of life.

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Arrest Timeline and Legal Proceedings

Kevin Galvan Chavez was taken into custody on November 12. During a first appearance hearing held the following day, a judge determined there was probable cause for the arrest. The legal proceedings are moving forward with the next scheduled court date set for Thursday, November 19. At that time, Galvan Chavez is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent to enter his initial plea.

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Bail Determination and Current Incarceration

During the recent court hearing, prosecutors requested that bail be set at $250,000. The judge agreed with the prosecution's request and set the bail amount at $250,000 after hearing arguments from both the defense and the state. As a result of this ruling, Kevin Galvan Chavez remains incarcerated in the King County Jail while awaiting further legal proceedings.

Context of Regional Traffic Safety Concerns

While the investigation focuses on the specific actions of Galvan Chavez, this incident highlights ongoing concerns regarding traffic safety on major corridors in the Pacific Northwest. The high speed of 119 miles per hour represents a significant deviation from legal limits and contributed directly to the chain reaction of seven vehicles colliding. Authorities are treating the crash as a homicide investigation given the circumstances of the racing behavior.