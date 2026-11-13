King Charles Visits BRIT School for 78th Birthday Celebrations in Croydon

King Charles marks his 78th birthday with a visit to the BRIT School in Croydon, engaging with students and celebrities including Lord Lloyd Webber and Education Secretary Lucy Powell.

King Charles was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd of screaming teenagers during a visit to the BRIT School in Croydon, south London. The monarch was mobbed by hundreds of excited creative arts pupils outside the building, requiring police officers to intervene and prevent the King from being crushed in the surge of admirers. One student shouted 'Yes, boss!' which made King Charles chuckle, while another yelled ' King Charles, oh my days!' in visible excitement. This public appearance served as a special engagement to mark his upcoming 78th birthday, with the King celebrating talent and community in an unconventional setting ahead of his actual birthday tomorrow, which he will spend privately.

BRIT School Celebrates Creative Talent and Community

King Charles began his day at the world-famous BRIT School, an institution known for launching the careers of global stars such as Adele, Amy Winehouse, Tom Holland, and RAYE. The school operates as a non-fee-paying state institution for young people aged 14 to 19, focusing intensely on the creative arts. It serves as a pipeline for thousands of performers, designers, technicians, producers, and professionals across the UK's creative industries. The monarch was immediately welcomed by fashion students who organized an impromptu catwalk show, featuring a distinctive inflatable 'lifeboat dress' as part of their presentation. The school, founded in 1991, operates on the mantra that talent and ambition, rather than background, determine opportunity in the arts.

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Engagement with Students on Youth Crime and Arts

King Charles watched a powerful performance by students Daisy and Fatima, who addressed the critical issue of youth-on-youth crime. Following the presentation, the King engaged with the students to discuss the community projects they undertake to support their peers. The performance was part of Blue Lights, an Applied Theatre project that uses artistic expression to engage young people on issues affecting their communities. This initiative demonstrates the school's firm belief in creativity as a force for positive social change. The monarch also interacted with students in the digital suite, where he learned about various talents nurtured at the school, including animation and gaming, though he jokingly noted he might stick to watercolours at his age.

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Meeting Lord Lloyd Webber and Reviewing Musical Performances

During the visit, King Charles reunited with his old friend, Lord Lloyd Webber, a long-term supporter of the school who accompanied him to witness a performance from the musical Chess. The King beamed as he remarked, 'It's amazing who you find in these corridors lurking,' highlighting the serendipitous nature of his interactions. He praised the students afterward, describing them as 'so energetic and impressive,' and specifically complimented their choreography by saying, 'You must have a good choreographer.' He made a point of shaking their hands, which prompted a collective 'awwwe' from the group of young performers. Additionally, the visit was marked by a 'flash mob' medley downstairs, with the King asking students in genuine admiration how they managed to remember all their dance moves.

Public Interaction and Educational Support Context

The King's engagement extended beyond the classroom, as he decided to plunge into the crowd of students gathered outside to say hello personally. He shook hands and inquired about their courses, with one student proudly announcing that he had shaken the monarch's hand. A staff member warned the student to stand back, joking, 'You'll be shaking his car's wheels as well if you don't stand back,' to which the student replied, 'I don't care, I'll die happy!' King Charles was also pictured with Education Secretary Lucy Powell during the visit. This trip follows in the footsteps of other royal family members who have supported the school, including Queen Camilla, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Harry, all of whom have visited previously to witness the breadth of creativity in fashion, theatre, dance, and visual effects.