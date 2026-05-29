The East Terrace Garden at Windsor Castle has been redesigned as the Venus Garden, following King Charles III's vision. Inspired by the pentagram-like orbit of Venus, the garden features geometric floral patterns, perennial beds, and hedged pathways. It opens to visitors from July 16 to September 13, included with castle admission, offering a rare view of the east facade.

A historic garden at Windsor Castle , transformed according to the vision of King Charles III and inspired by the orbit of the planet Venus, will open to visitors this summer.

The newly renamed and redesigned Venus Garden, situated beneath the royal residence's famous east facade, captures the King's passion for patterns found in nature. The space was first used as a garden in the 1820s during the reign of George IV, but its new design takes inspiration from the petal-shaped orbit of Earth's closest planetary neighbor. Over eight years, Venus's orbit creates a geometric floral pattern known as the Pentagram of Venus or the Rose of Venus.

This motif has inspired the layout of new perennial beds and evergreen hedge-lined pathways in the former East Terrace Garden. Visitors will be able to wander through these pathways from July 16 to September 13, exploring the area of the Berkshire castle.

Adam Scott, gardens and nursery manager at Windsor Castle, said: 'This has been a significant project to reshape this historic garden for the future, reflecting His Majesty's vision to create a space that will offer beauty, interest and biodiversity throughout the seasons and for generations to come.

' He added: 'After around 18 months of careful transformation, we are delighted to open the Venus Garden to visitors this summer, marking the start of an important new chapter in the garden's 200-year history. ' The garden's history includes serving as Charles II's bowling green, later capturing the interest of Queen Victoria's husband Prince Albert in its planting, and being used as an allotment by Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret during World War II.

The King's father, Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, simplified the layout into formal rose beds and commissioned a central fountain. Now, inspired by King Charles, the space has been updated with an enhanced intricate planting scheme offering year-round structure and long periods of blooms with mixed perennials, roses, and 11,000 spring bulbs.

Wildflower meadows dotted with trees and threaded with pathways introduce softer, more naturalistic areas within the formal layout, creating a biodiverse haven for wildlife and insects that reflects the King's long-standing commitment to sustainability. Visitors to the castle's terrace will also see new avenues of pear trees, topiary yew shrubs, bronze Hubert Le Sueur figure sculptures made for Charles I from the Royal Collection, as well as large-scale marble, bronze, and stone vases and other garden ornaments.

The area has only intermittently been open to the public throughout its history, offering a rare opportunity to enjoy the impressive views of the castle's east facade, seldom seen as part of the usual visitor route. The garden represents a blend of historical significance and contemporary design, honoring the site's past while embracing ecological principles.

The planting scheme was carefully chosen to ensure continuous interest: early spring bulbs give way to summer perennials and roses, followed by autumnal foliage and winter structure from evergreens and topiary. The wildflower meadows attract pollinators, and the hedges provide shelter for birds. The central fountain, originally installed by Prince Philip, has been restored and integrated into the new design.

The garden's layout, based on the Rose of Venus, is visible from above but also creates intimate spaces at ground level. The geometric paths invite exploration, with each turn revealing a different vista of the castle, sculptures, or plantings. The project involved extensive consultation with horticulturists and historians to ensure the garden's heritage was preserved while updating it for modern tastes and environmental needs.

The use of native and drought-tolerant plants reduces water consumption, and composting practices are in place to minimize waste. The garden is part of a larger effort by the Royal Collection Trust to make the castle's grounds more accessible and sustainable. Tickets to the Venus Garden are included with a standard Windsor Castle ticket between July 16 and September 13, at no extra charge.

Those on Universal Credit or certain named benefits can visit the castle and garden with up to five household members through the Royal Collection Trust's £1 ticket scheme. This initiative aims to ensure that everyone can experience the beauty and history of the gardens, regardless of economic background. The opening of the Venus Garden marks a new chapter in Windsor Castle's long history, blending royal tradition with forward-looking environmental stewardship





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Venus Garden at Windsor Castle to Open to Visitors This SummerThe Venus Garden at Windsor Castle, a historic garden transformed according to the King's vision and inspired by the planet Venus, is set to open to visitors this summer. The garden, which was once King Charles II's bowling green, has been renamed the Venus Garden and takes its new design from the petal-shaped orbit of Earth's closest planetary neighbour in the solar system. The garden will be open to visitors from July 16 to September 13, and access is included with a standard ticket to Windsor Castle at no extra charge.

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