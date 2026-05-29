King Charles's 'Hot Equerry' Jonny Thompson Welcomes Daughter with Wife Olivia Lewis

Lieutenant Colonel Jonny Thompson, known as King Charles's 'hot equerry', and his wife Olivia Lewis have welcomed their first child, a daughter named Theodora, born on May 20. The couple announced the birth in The Times on May 27, one year after their wedding. Thompson, 42, also has a son from his previous marriage. He gained fame in 2022 as 'the hot equerry' and recently accompanied the King on a US state visit, where he charmed Martha Stewart.

Lieutenant Colonel Jonny Thompson , widely known as King Charles 's ' hot equerry ', and his wife Olivia Lewis have welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Theodora.

The baby was born on May 20, and the couple announced the happy news in The Times on May 27, exactly one year after their wedding. The name Theodora means 'gift from God' in Greek. Thompson, 42, also shares a son with his ex-wife, marketing manager Caroline, from whom he split in 2022 after 12 years of marriage.

Thompson and Olivia, a PR executive aged 35, tied the knot at St Mary's Church in Great Bedwyn, Wiltshire, in late May last year. According to The Mail on Sunday, Olivia met Thompson while working for King Charles and Queen Camilla. Her father is Simon Lewis OBE, who served as communications secretary to the late Queen Elizabeth. Thompson first captured public attention in 2022 during the period of mourning following Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Videos of the dashing aide went viral, earning him the affectionate moniker 'the hot equerry'. His brooding good looks were particularly noted at the late Queen's funeral. The following year, at King Charles's coronation, he was again the subject of online admiration, with one clip showing him greeting crowds near Buckingham Palace. In 2024, Thompson was promoted to senior equerry, a less public-facing role that involves managing the King's private affairs.

Despite his army of female fans, Thompson has been in a committed relationship with Olivia since 2023, and they married last May. He was by the King's side during the coronation and other high-profile engagements, cementing his status as a royal favorite. In 2023, Tatler ranked him third on its Social Power Index, just behind King Charles and Queen Camilla, and billionaire businessman Sanjay Hinduja and his wife.

Thompson found himself back in the spotlight last month when he accompanied the King and Queen on their state visit to the United States. On April 28, he was spotted at the ceremonial welcome at the White House, wearing a kilt as he mingled among guests awaiting the arrival of President Donald Trump and his wife Melania.

He also attended a garden party at the British Embassy and later crossed paths with lifestyle guru Martha Stewart at the King's Trust Global Gala in New York City on April 29. The 84-year-old Stewart gushed that she was 'totally charmed' by the 'exceedingly handsome' Thompson, posting on Instagram: 'Can't believe I got this close to the hot Equerry. Totally charming, completely cool, exceedingly handsome.

' Her post drew many comments praising the 'hunky' equerry, with followers saying 'He seems like he'd be so nice and very cool! ' and 'You met Johnny!!! You lucky gal!

' Thompson's role as equerry involves assisting the King with daily duties, standing beside him at public events, and looking after the royal carriages, coaches, and Rolls-Royces used in state ceremonies. He previously served as one of the Queen's most senior bodyguards. Thompson and his wife Olivia attended Royal Ascot together last June, where they were seen chatting with Zara and Mike Tindall.

The dashing equerry, who was also dubbed 'Major Eye Candy' online, continues to be a beloved figure among royal watchers. His promotion to senior equerry in 2024 marked a shift to a more behind-the-scenes role, but his public appearances still generate significant interest. With the arrival of baby Theodora, the couple begins a new chapter, balancing family life with their respective roles in the royal household and public relations





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