King Charles visited SpudBros in Preston, declaring cheese and beans his top jacket potato topping and Red Duke of York as his preferred potato variety.

King Charles surprised fans of viral food content during a stop at a popular street food van in Preston, Lancashire, where he disclosed his personal preferences for jacket potatoes. The monarch engaged in a warm exchange with brothers Jacob Nelson and Harley Nelson, owners of the business SpudBros, revealing that he considers cheese and beans to be the superior topping for the dish.

Monarch Chooses Cheese and Beans

During the visit on Monday, Harley Nelson asked His Majesty if he enjoyed jacket potatoes, to which Charles responded with enthusiasm. When prompted to select his favorite filling from the menu, the King noted that he enjoys many varieties but explicitly agreed that cheese and beans stand out as the best option. He further demonstrated his culinary knowledge by specifying that he prefers the Red Duke of York potato for its quality.

Also read King Charles Responds to Elton John's 'I'm Still Standing' Joke at Royal Trust Event

King Declines Lunch for Afternoon Energy

Despite his interest in the food, King Charles politely declined an offer for a meal, joking that eating a heavy potato would leave him too sleepy to continue his schedule. He stated that he would never survive the afternoon if he accepted the food, preferring to save his appetite. However, he did accept a small crocheted item described as a positive potato, which the brothers encouraged him to give to his grandchildren.

Football Kit and Community Appreciation

The visit also included a cultural exchange involving local sports, as Harley Nelson presented the King with a signed football shirt from Preston North End, the club the brothers sponsor. The group shared a laugh when discussing the team performance, with the brothers admitting the club was not doing very well. Before departing, King Charles praised the brothers for their creativity, complimenting the variety of ingredients they offer in their food van.

Advertisement

Royal Engagement in Preston Heritage

Following the stop at the food van, King Charles visited the Harris Museum, Art Gallery and Library for a reception celebrating the heritage of Preston. The event highlighted the people and organizations that contribute to community life in the area. This marked the King first official visit to Preston since ascending to the throne, drawing large crowds of members of the public who gathered in the city center to witness the royal appearance.

Viral Fame of Nelson Brothers Business

SpudBros, rebranded by Jacob and Harley Nelson in 2020, has gained significant online popularity with over four million followers on TikTok. The brothers found viral fame by posting behind-the-scenes videos during the pandemic, capturing the attention of food enthusiasts and royalty alike. Their unique approach to traditional street food has established them as notable figures in the local Lancashire business community.