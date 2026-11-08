King Charles III is prepared to visit China if asked, despite his past criticism and government divisions over appeasing Beijing amid security concerns.

Sources indicate that King Charles III is prepared to undertake a controversial state visit to China if formally requested by Prime Minister Andy Burnham. This potential diplomatic mission would mark the first visit by a British monarch to the communist country in four decades. The suggestion arises while the King is recovering from a challenging Caribbean tour dominated by disputes over slavery reparations.

Monarch's Readiness for Political Trip

Buckingham Palace has not ruled out an even more politically testing trip to Beijing despite the sensitive nature of the relationship. One Whitehall source told The Mail on Sunday that the King would be quite up for it if the request came from the government. However, royal insiders stress that a trip is not currently on the table and would involve complex logistical and political issues to navigate.

Also read King Charles III Delivers Diplomatic Success in Caribbean Trade and Relations Tour

A royal aide noted that while China is a hugely important and complex country, putting a program together for the 40th anniversary of the last state visit would require careful consideration. The Palace remains open to the idea but emphasizes the depth of the decision involved.

Historical Stance and Government Divisions

As Prince of Wales, Charles maintained a highly critical stance over the Chinese government, particularly due to his support for Tibet and the Dalai Lama. He boycotted UK state banquets for presidents Jiang Zemin in 1999 and Hu Jintao in 2005 over human rights records. He once described Chinese officials as appalling old waxworks and avoided a state banquet to honor President Xi Jinping in 2015.

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Despite this history, the current UK government is battling over whether to confront or appease Beijing. Security officials have complained that Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband is leading the appease camp. The UK relies heavily on China for solar panels central to Miliband's Net Zero climate agenda.

Political Backlash and Security Concerns

Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith criticized the potential visit, stating it is utterly appalling given the adversarial relationship. He argued that the two nations are effectively at war and should not reward such behavior. Another former MP, Bob Seely, called it a version of panda diplomacy that debases Britain.

Seely highlighted the irony of honoring a leadership accused of using forced labor in cotton and silicon industries. He argued that Beijing seeks dependency rather than free trade, using trade as a weapon in conflict rather than a tool for joint prosperity. He suggested leaders should stand up for values instead of organizing a cringeworthy visit.

Diplomatic Context and Next Steps

Ed Miliband has supported closer ties with China, arranging to meet Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi early in his tenure. Diplomats believe the King's Caribbean tour was a success, especially in Guyana where he was welcomed openly. This stands in contrast to China's growing inroads in the region.

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The debate within the government continues as security threats from state-sponsored cyber attacks and political infiltration mount. The King's potential willingness to visit creates a sharp contrast with his past public positions. The situation remains under review as the government navigates these complex diplomatic waters.