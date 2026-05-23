King Charles III showed a previously unknown talent for the ukulele as he toured allotments in Northern Ireland on the final day of his visit. He also praised homegrown carrots as he walked around the Ards Allotments, which feature on 'Top Gear' and are created by Maurice Patton. His wife Camilla also attended the final day of their visit and spoke with local traders and stallholders.

The King showed a hitherto unknown talent for the ukulele as he toured allotments on the final day of his visit to Northern Ireland . He also extolled the virtues of homegrown carrots as he walked around the Ards Allotments, which were created in 2006 by Maurice Patton.

Mr Patton, 72, was inspired by the then Prince of Wales whose visit 22 years ago to Vista Allotments in Dundonald, Co Down, was on the news. He sold the owners a business plan and started Ards Allotments with 20 plots. Now it has 104.

The monarch also chatted about the health benefits of gardening with a group running a plot on The Bahamas of the NHS South Eastern Trust, he strummed a ukulele during his final day, and he praised homegrown carrots. Camilla also attended the final day of their visit and spoke with local traders





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