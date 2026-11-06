King Charles Favorability Hits Historic Low as Harry and Meghan UK Return Drags Polls Down

New YouGov polling shows King Charles approval drops to lowest level of his reign, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face historic lows in British public favor.

King Charles's favorability among the British public has plummeted to 58 percent, marking the lowest point of public support recorded at any stage of his reign so far. This significant four-point drop from July coincides with a sharp decline in the ratings of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whose high-profile return to the United Kingdom in August has dominated media narratives and influenced public sentiment. The latest polling figures from YouGov indicate that the monarch is facing unprecedented challenges in maintaining his popularity amidst ongoing family controversies.

Richard Eden, the Diary Editor for the Mail on Sunday, provided critical context during a recent episode of the Palace Confidential podcast. Speaking to host Luke Blackall, Eden suggested that the King's falling popularity is directly linked to the return of Harry and Meghan to British shores. He argued that the timing of their arrival created a narrative environment where the King's reputation became inextricably intertwined with the actions of his grandson and his wife, who have remained highly visible despite their status as non-working royals.

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Eden did not mince words regarding the impact of the Sussexes on the institution, stating that their return has damaged the King's reputation. He explained that because the monarch has not taken decisive action to address the issues surrounding their departure, he has inadvertently absorbed some of the negative public sentiment. Eden noted that the King has seemingly welcomed them back without resolving the underlying controversies, which has led to a drag on his own favorability ratings.

The polling results for the Sussexes were equally stark, with both individuals experiencing significant declines in public favor. Prince Harry's ratings fell by four points, landing at 29 percent, while Meghan Markle's numbers sank to a record low. The disparity in their polling numbers is notable, with Harry maintaining a lower but still positive net score compared to the substantial negative sentiment directed at his wife.

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Meghan Markle specifically recorded a favorability rating of just 20 percent, while a commanding 68 percent of the public viewed her unfavourably. This combination yields a net score of minus 48, which YouGov stated is the lowest score they have ever recorded for her. The data indicates a deep-seated public resistance to Meghan's public persona, despite various attempts to reshape her image through media projects and public appearances since her return.

Editor-at-Large Charlotte Griffiths offered a different perspective, attributing the problem primarily to Meghan's inability to appear normal and relatable to the British public. Griffiths noted that initiatives like the With Love, Meghan series, which were intended to portray Meghan as a down-to-earth mother, have failed to resonate with audiences. She argued that these constant reinventions have not helped her standing, creating a disconnect between her public efforts and public perception.

One factor that might slightly mitigate the negative polling for Meghan Markle is the ongoing personal crisis involving her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr. Griffiths suggested that the public may offer some sympathy for Meghan given the difficulties she is facing regarding her father's health and legal troubles. Thomas Markle Sr has been reported to police in the Philippines and the FBI over allegations that he possessed child sex abuse images, claims he has denied as sick lies.

However, Griffiths remained skeptical that this sympathy would significantly alter the polling numbers in the short term. She expressed doubt that the massive personal issue involving her father would cause a substantial shift in public opinion, noting that there seems to be a fundamental barrier to public acceptance of Meghan that goes beyond her personal hardships. No charges have been brought against Thomas Markle Sr as of the latest reports, but the controversy continues to overshadow any potential narrative shifts.

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Despite the current low ratings, Richard Eden indicated that there is still a pathway for Harry and Meghan to turn their public standing around. He suggested that a sincere public apology to the royal family, particularly to Prince William and Catherine, could help repair the damage caused by their departure and subsequent actions. Such an apology would need to address the hurt they have caused to the institution and the wider family to be effective.

Eden emphasized that any apology must appear genuine and not merely a strategic move to boost their popularity. If the former working royals can demonstrate authenticity and a willingness to make amends for past grievances, they might slowly regain some of the lost favor. The upcoming polling cycles will be critical in determining whether the sympathy for Meghan's personal situation or any potential diplomatic gestures can reverse the negative trends identified in this latest YouGov survey.

The data suggests that the current head of the royal house is facing a complex dynamic between the working royal family and the former working members. The King's reputation has been damaged because he has not taken decisive action regarding the situation with his grandson and daughter-in-law. Eden speculated that the King's popularity would likely increase if he were to take action to strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles, a move that remains politically and constitutionally complex.

The overarching narrative from these polls is one of significant public scrutiny and dissatisfaction with the recent conduct of the Sussexes. The King's favorability is now at its lowest point since the beginning of his reign, signaling a significant shift in public sentiment toward the monarchy. This decline coincides with a sharp drop in the ratings of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, highlighting the enduring impact of their decision to step back from royal duties and their subsequent public behavior.