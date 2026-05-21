King Charles pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, supports young businesses and visits Northern Ireland

On his trip to Belfast, King Charles III picked up a special gift for Princess Charlotte, visited a digital learning hub, and spent time with local business owners supported by the King's Trust, including Rachel Rose Accessories, a jewellery brand that offers bright, sparkly goods for children. He also took time to meet with actors, local film enthusiasts, and volunteers from The Pantry Food Bank.

King Charles picked up a special gift for Princess Charlotte from Rachel Rose Accessories in Belfast, where he selected a beaded bag charm. He also highlighted her love for playful accessories by making a bracelet for Prince William.

Meanwhile, she has started incorporating pieces with deep personal significance into her wardrobe, like the diamond horseshoe brooch from her late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Her style remains age-appropriate and relatable, balancing heirlooms with more accessible choices. Last, he visited the Newcastle Community Cinema, where he sat in a special 'VIP' ticket and met with actors and volunteers from The Pantry Food Bank





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