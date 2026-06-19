King Charles offers Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an olive branch ahead of upcoming UK visit: report

The Sussexes have not been across the pond since 2022.

King Charles III reportedly extended an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after years of estrangement and strain. The monarch, 77, has invited his son and daughter-in-law to stay at a royal residence when they make their return to the UK next month,Charles has offered the couple to stay at a royal residence when they visit the UK with their two children. in the UK because his family had allegedly “been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats.

” Markle, notably, is biracial.

“Megxit,” as it came to be called, left a bad taste in the royal family’s mouths, as did the couple’s The foursome will travel from California across the pond in the second week of July for a series of events ahead of the annual Invictus Games. Harry and Markle have also fallen out with Prince William and Kate Middleton .

“There is a hope they will both be able to find time in their schedules to catch up when Harry is in the UK,” a source told the Sun, claiming that the father-son duo “speak regularly. ” It’s unclear whether the former actress, 44, and her father-in-law will interact during the upcoming trip. Reps for both Charles and the Sussexes did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

Charles has offered the couple to stay at a royal residence when they visit the UK with their two children. Harry and Markle have also fallen out with Prince William and Kate Middleton .





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