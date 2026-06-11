King Charles Meets Grimsby Town Mascot and Community Projects in Grimsby

King Charles visited Grimsby, Cleethorpes, and met with the Mighty Mariner, the mascot of Grimsby Town FC. He also inspected a black t-shirt with the number 3 and the logo of the club's local sponsor, Winner Winner Chicken Dinner. He surprised royal fans with an impromptu walkabout and chatted to teenagers about various topics. He also visited the Horizon Youth Zone and The CARE Hub, where he met with young people, staff, and people who have benefited from the projects.

King Charles was presented with a personalised Grimsby Town FC jersey by the club's mascot during a visit to Blundell Park. He met the Mighty Mariner during a tour of the club's home ground and inspected a black t-shirt with the number 3 and the logo of the club's local sponsor, Winner Winner Chicken Dinner.

He also surprised royal fans with an impromptu walkabout despite the pouring rain. He chatted to teenagers about boxing, rock climbing, scout badges, and cooking as he began a tour of community projects in Grimsby. He was greeted with cheers and waved at well-wishers at the Horizon Youth Zone and The CARE Hub. He met with young people, staff, and people who have benefited from the projects





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Grimsby Town FC Mighty Mariner Horizon Youth Zone The CARE Hub Boxing Rock Climbing Scout Badges Cooking Community Projects Grimsby Town Centre Horizon Youth Zone The CARE Hub Community Initiatives Regenerate Towns Find Out What People Want Specialist Designers Homely Atmosphere Support To Local People Safe And Nurturing Environment Community Care And Housing Organisation Community Projects In Grimsby Grimsby Together Initiative Inspiration For Other Towns Across The UK Community Initiatives In Grimsby Grimsby Town Centre Horizon Youth Zone The CARE Hub Community Initiatives Regenerate Towns Find Out What People Want Specialist Designers Homely Atmosphere Support To Local People Safe And Nurturing Environment Community Care And Housing Organisation Community Projects In Grimsby Grimsby Together Initiative Inspiration For Other Towns Across The UK

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