King Charles May Visit China if PM Andy Burnham Requests It

Sources indicate King Charles is open to a controversial state visit to China if Prime Minister Andy Burnham formally requests it, marking a potential 40-year first.

King Charles III is prepared to travel to China for a state visit if Prime Minister Andy Burnham formally requests it, according to sources who spoke on Saturday. This potential diplomatic mission would be the first state visit by a British monarch to the communist nation in 40 years. The possibility arises as the King recovers from a Caribbean tour marked by contentious debates over slavery reparations.

Palace Openness to Diplomatic Proposal

Buckingham Palace has not ruled out this politically testing trip despite the significant controversies surrounding UK-China relations. A Whitehall source told The Mail on Sunday that officials understand the King would be quite willing to proceed if the government initiates the request. However, royal insiders stressed that no such invitation has been extended yet and the trip is not currently on the schedule.

Also read King Charles III Delivers Diplomatic Success in Caribbean Trade and Relations Tour

One royal aide noted that if the government asked, they would consider the matter very carefully. China is described as a hugely important but very complex country for British diplomacy. Organizing a program would pose many logistical and political challenges, especially given that the last state visit occurred 40 years ago.

Deep Political Divisions Over Beijing Ties

A battle is raging within the UK government over whether to confront or appease Beijing. Security officials have complained that Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband is leading the camp favoring closer ties with China. This stance is driven in part by the UK's reliance on Chinese solar panels for its Net Zero climate agenda. Miliband supported closer relations as one of his first moves as Foreign Secretary, arranging a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

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This approach faces strong opposition from Conservative figures. A senior Tory source described the potential visit as seriously divisive politics. Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith called the rumor appalling, arguing that China is effectively at war with Britain and should not be rewarded. Former MP Bob Seely echoed these concerns, labeling the idea as debasing the UK and comparing it to panda diplomacy.

King's Past Stance on Chinese Regime

As Prince of Wales, King Charles maintained a highly critical stance toward the Chinese government. He is a known supporter of Tibet and the Dalai Lama, which has frequently put him at odds with Beijing. He has historically boycotted UK state banquets hosted for Chinese Presidents Jiang Zemin in 1999 and Hu Jintao in 2005 due to human rights records.

Charles once described Chinese officials as appalling old waxworks. He also avoided a state banquet to honor President Xi Jinping in 2015. Despite his personal antipathy, sources indicate he would serve the government's request if deemed strategically necessary. His Caribbean tour included a visit to Guyana where he was welcomed warmly, contrasting with China's growing influence in the region.

Impact on UK Strategy and Future Steps

If the visit proceeds, it would represent a major shift in how the UK handles its most complex geopolitical relationship. Critics argue that rewarding Beijing undermines British values and security interests. They point to state-sponsored cyber attacks and political infiltration as evidence of hostile intent from China.

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For now, the decision remains with Prime Minister Andy Burnham and the Cabinet. The Palace awaits any formal request while navigating the complex web of international relations. The outcome will significantly influence the UK's diplomatic posture and its approach to climate supply chains dependent on Chinese manufacturing.