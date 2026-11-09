King Charles, Prince William, and Princess Catherine honoured fallen service members at the Cenotaph in London, marking Remembrance Sunday with military precision and solemn tribute while Prince Harry attended a separate event.

King Charles I led the Royal Family at the National Service of Remembrance in London on Sunday, standing alongside Prince William and Princess Catherine as they paid tribute to the fallen. The solemn ceremony took place at the Cenotaph on Whitehall, where the King wore a grey greatcoat and a peaked cap adorned with gold braid in his capacity as Marshal of the Royal Air Force. The event commenced at 10.30am in foggy conditions, which cleared by the time the music swelled, allowing for a clear view of the dignitaries and the assembled public.

Ceremony Details And Royal Presence

The ceremony began with the Massed Bands of the Household Division playing Rule, Britannia! as veterans and onlookers lined the streets five rows deep. The atmosphere shifted to silence at 11 o'clock when Big Ben chimed and artillery fired a salvo from Horse Guards Parade, marking the start of the two-minute silence. King Charles and the Royal Family proceeded in military formation toward the Cenotaph, while Queen Camilla and the Princess of Catherine watched from the balcony of the Foreign Office. Catherine wore a dark grey coat by Catherine Walker and a pair of earrings belonging to Princess Diana, adding a personal touch to the official tribute.

Also read King Charles and Prime Minister Lead Remembrance Sunday at Cenotaph

Prince Harry was notably absent from the central London ceremony, continuing a pattern of non-attendance that has persisted for seven years. Instead, the Duke of Sussex appeared at a memorial service in Brackley, Northamptonshire, located approximately 70 miles away from the capital. Harry, who served in the Army for over ten years and rose to the rank of captain after two tours of duty in Afghanistan, stood among the crowd at the Brackley Town Remembrance Service. He wore his medals and a poppy, shaking hands with well-wishers after the service, while his wife Meghan Markle was not present at the event.

Political Figures And Military Command

The Royal Party were the first to lay wreaths beneath the empty tomb memorial at the Cenotaph, setting a formal tone for the rest of the morning. They were followed by Andy Burnham, who paid his respects under the gaze of a record nine former prime ministers, including six who have governed within the past decade. The presence of so many former leaders highlighted the political significance of the day, as current Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer faced scrutiny regarding his previous stance on armed forces funding. Starmer was relegated to a watching role this year, a shift that underscored the complexities of military support and political responsibility.

Advertisement

On the parade ground, 860 troops marched under the command of Major General Mark Berry. The formation included Captain Peter Openshaw, 30, who served as an aide-de-camp. For Openshaw, the day carried deep personal significance as his father, Richard Openshaw, watched from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Richard had served as a captain with the Grenadier Guards in Northern Ireland, creating a poignant intergenerational link between the historic conflicts and the current military presence.

Public Impact And Charity Focus

Shortly before 11.30am, the march past organized by the Royal British Legion commenced, drawing an estimated 10,000 veterans and members of the Armed Forces community. The participants marched eyes left, united in a common act of Remembrance that transcended logistical challenges. Despite the UK railway network scheduling engineering works that disrupted travel from the South West, requiring buses as early as 4.45am, the turnout remained robust. The theme of the annual Poppy Appeal, When someone serves, their family serves too, was prominently displayed throughout the day.

The emotional weight of the appeal was felt strongly by organizations like Scotty Little Soldiers, a charity established by Army widow Nikki Scott. The organization supports the children of those who have died serving in the Armed Forces, honoring the legacy of Corporal Lee Scott, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2009. The day concluded with the buglers of the Royal Marines playing The Last Post, bringing the silence to a close and leaving a lasting impression of respect and remembrance on all who witnessed the proceedings in Whitehall.