Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly unhappy with King Charles’ latest business venture involving James Middleton. The monarch recently partnered with Kate Middleton’s younger brother to launch a new range of dog treats, sparking disappointment for the Sussexes.

and Prince Harry are reportedly unhappy with King Charles’ latest business venture involving James Middleton. The monarch recently partnered with Kate Middleton’s younger brother to launch a new range of dog treats, sparking disappointment for the Sussexes.

The announcement came just over a month after Meghan Markle launched a limited-edition dog toy through her lifestyle brand, As Ever. According to an insider, the timing of King Charles’ latest collaboration has made the royal partnership particularly difficult for the Duchess of Sussex.that Meghan and Harry reportedly struggle to understand why Charles is willing to support other members of the extended family while keeping them at a distance.

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“What’s bothering her and Harry is the glaring irony that the King is willing to enter these types of charitable partnerships with other members of the family and totally shun them like they don’t exist,” the insider claimed. The source also suggested that Meghan feels particularly disappointed because of her love for animals.