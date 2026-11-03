King Charles III Visits Slavery Museum in Antigua Amid Reparations Debate

King Charles III and Queen Camilla toured a colonial museum in Antigua and Barbuda, confronting artifacts of the slave trade as calls for British reparations intensify during their Caribbean tour.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla visited the Government House Museum in Antigua and Barbuda on Friday to examine historical artifacts related to the transatlantic slave trade, directly engaging with the painful legacy of British colonialism. The royal couple navigated a sensitive cultural moment as calls for slavery reparations grow louder across the Commonwealth nations.

Confronting Colonial History at Museum

The King and Queen did not shy away from the dark history displayed within the museum, which houses the official residence of the monarch's representative in Antigua and Barbuda. Charles III closely inspected a display case containing ceramic medallions depicting enslaved people, created by abolitionists, alongside a silk parasol. He pointed to the parasol and asked, 'Is that an umbrella?' during the tour.

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Artifacts of Enslavement and Resistance

The exhibition included slave shackles and a conch shell used by enslaved people to call meetings and summon them to work. Cuthbert Forbes, senior assistant to Dame Williams, showed the King a series of three paintings by a local artist. These artworks depicted slaves plotting to escape before being captured and brought before their masters.

Stakeholder Perspectives on Historical Narrative

Forbes explained that the story was not about confronting the monarchs with slavery but including this history as part of their current identity. He noted that the narrative highlights how far black Caribbean people have come and the battles fought. The tour occurred as Antigua and Barbuda celebrated its 45th anniversary of independence.

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Royal Apologies and Political Tensions

Buckingham Palace indicated that Charles would address the 'darkest days of our past' with 'unflinching honesty' and 'sincere sorrow'. This engagement comes as British political figures debate an official apology. Andy Burnham suggested openness to an apology but rejected public compensation. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch insisted Britain has had enough of apologizing.

Caribbean Tour Context and Public Reaction

Charles arrived at Government House in St. John after a flustered Saturday where he was caught in rain without an umbrella. In contrast, Queen Camilla arrived prepared with a white lace parasol. The King is in Antigua for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, where he aims to address the lasting pain of the slave trade. The tour threatens to be overshadowed by these ongoing reparations discussions.