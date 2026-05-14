King Charles III Visits Golders Green to Support Jewish Community Following Terror Attacks

His Majesty King Charles III made an unannounced visit to North London to meet victims of recent antisemitic violence and reaffirm his commitment to the UK Jewish community.

The King recently conducted a highly significant and emotional visit to the Golders Green area of North London, specifically visiting the Jewish Care center to express his personal support for the British Jewish community.

This visit took place following a series of distressing antisemitic attacks, including terror incidents that left two men seriously injured. The monarch's appearance was kept under a strict security blackout until his departure to ensure the safety of all involved. During his time in the community, King Charles III took the opportunity to meet with the victims of last month's stabbings, as well as the courageous first responders who played a pivotal role in apprehending the suspect.

The legal proceedings against the accused, Essa Suleiman, are currently underway, with charges filed for the attempted murders of three individuals. This royal gesture served as a firm reaffirmation of the crown's steadfast support for the Jewish community during a period of heightened vulnerability.

One of the most poignant moments of the day occurred when the King spoke with Michael Shine, a seventy-six-year-old man who was stabbed at a bus stop on April 29, and Shloime Rand, a thirty-four-year-old who was attacked as he exited a synagogue. Mr. Rand described his survival as a miracle, given the severity of his injuries. The monarch showed deep empathy, focusing on their recovery processes and the care they received.

Michael Shine later recounted that the King held his hand and displayed genuine warmth and concern, rather than merely performing a formal duty. He noted that the King was not simply asking polite questions but was genuinely interested in his wellbeing. This personal touch resonated deeply with the victims, providing a sense of validation and comfort during a time of immense trauma and recovery. Beyond the victims, the King recognized the tireless work of community safety organizations.

He met with Yonathan Elkouby and Yitzi Lipsyc from Shomrim, the Jewish community patrol, and representatives from Hatzola, the emergency ambulance service. The importance of this meeting was heightened by the fact that Hatzola had previously been targeted in a separate antisemitic attack in March, where four of their vehicles were set on fire.

Accompanying the King were high-ranking officials, including Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis, the latter of whom expressed immense appreciation for the royal visit as a symbol of national unity and protection. The Chief Rabbi emphasized that the presence of the King was felt deeply by the entire community. The public reception in Golders Green was overwhelming, with hundreds of residents gathering to welcome the King.

People watched from balconies and rooftops, showering the monarch with flowers and chocolates while impromptu renditions of the National Anthem filled the air. The local Member of Parliament, Sarah Sackman, noted that the visit provided a necessary emotional lift to a community that had endured several difficult weeks of fear and tension.

The gesture of the King spending time with the crowd, shaking hands and listening to their concerns, served as a powerful affirmation that hate and extremism have no place in British society. Many residents expressed that seeing the monarch in their neighborhood showed a level of care that meant the world to them. Adding to the day's discourse on intolerance, Prince Harry also contributed to the conversation through an opinion piece in the New Statesman.

The Duke of Sussex addressed the troubling rise of antisemitism within the United Kingdom, emphasizing a clear distinction between legitimate political protest and prejudice based on identity. Despite his own past controversies, the Duke argued that remaining silent in the face of hate allows extremism to flourish unchecked. He referenced the lethal violence seen in Manchester and London, asserting that hatred directed at individuals for their beliefs or heritage is an act of prejudice, not protest.

Collectively, the actions of the King and the words of the Prince highlighted a royal effort to condemn antisemitism and support those targeted by hate crimes across the nation





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