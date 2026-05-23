King Charles III Unexpectedly Surprises Audience with Appearance in Shakespeare's The Tempest Production

King Charles III made an unexpected appearance in the hometown of Shakespeare, Stratford-upon-Avon, to attend a production of The Tempest. He was greeted by cheering crowds and joined the actors on stage.

It was such stuff as dreams are made on. Or it certainly was for the actors and audience members after King Charles III unexpectedly turned up at a sold-out performance of Shakespeare 's The Tempest in the bard's hometown of Stratford-upon-Avon last night.

And as they heard the words of magician Prospero, indicative of the fleeting nature of human life and experience - 'We are such stuff that dreams are made on' - the irony of the monarch's sudden apparition into (and later departure from) the theatre was surely not lost. The King had earlier been met with cheers from crowds when he arrived at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Warwickshire as a surprise guest at the production starring Sir Kenneth Branagh.

Sir Kenneth is playing the role of the exiled Duke of Milan, Prospero, for the first time in his career, which has included 35 Shakespeare productions. Charles was greeted by the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, as well as the Royal Shakespeare Company's (RSC) co-artistic directors Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey





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Shakespeare The Tempest Stratford-Upon-Avon Sir Kenneth Branagh Sir Richard Eyre Lord Lieutenant Of Warwickshire Royal Shakespeare Company Daniel Evans Tamara Harvey Sir Antony Sher Dame Judi Dench King Charles III Cheers

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