King Charles III Soaked During Antigua Storm at Independence Celebration

King Charles III endured heavy rainfall at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium during Antigua and Barbuda's 45th anniversary, leaving him drenched while Queen Camilla stayed dry.

King Charles III found himself thoroughly drenched during a sudden downpour at the celebration of Antigua and Barbuda's 45th anniversary of independence. The unexpected storm struck on Sunday, November 1, at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, affecting the royal couple differently. Queen Camilla was handed a clear umbrella and moved away from the field, while the monarch remained in the rain.

Monarch Left Soaked at Stadium Event

Video obtained by the BBC shows Charles standing on the field as water droplets became visible on his tan-colored suit. He appeared frustrated by the situation, gesturing with his hands in the air and waving at aides. The King seemed to be asking for an umbrella as he continued to get soaked. He eventually made his way off the field while holding a black umbrella.

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Queen Camilla, aged 79, handled the weather differently. She smiled and laughed at the situation as she sat down to watch the proceedings from a sheltered position. The contrast between their experiences drew immediate attention from observers and media outlets covering the event in Antigua and Barbuda.

Royal Commentary on Biblical Rainfall

Charles later found humor in the soaking he received during the ceremony. He described the weather as a sudden and severe event. He stated that a big, black cloud came across without warning. He characterized the rainfall as biblical and extremely heavy.

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The King noted that he had been drier in a shower before. He emphasized that the heavens opened up completely during the event. His comments highlighted the unexpected nature of the storm that interrupted the independence celebrations.

Security Protocols and Troop Inspection

King Charles III had to weather a very public situation before becoming an official royal couple. He was under intense scrutiny when he met Camilla in 1970. They dated before he served in the Royal Navy. She was married to Andrew Parker Bowles at the time of their initial relationship.

Aides explained that Camilla was always meant to retreat to their seats. Charles needed to inspect troops at the event. This duty required him to remain outside in the elements. There was a delay in securing an umbrella for the monarch during this inspection period.

Reactions to the Drenched Monarch

Commentators noted that it took an incredibly long time for Charles' team to provide protection from the rain. He was soaked through by the time he received assistance. Observers suggested that anyone in that situation would be absolutely livid.

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Supporters argued that he kept calm and carried on. He did his duty despite being drenched. He was described as a trooper by those watching the event. Buckingham Palace shared positive reflections on his resilience during the storm.

Caribbean Tour Schedule and Departure

The appearance was part of a wider tour of the Caribbean. Camilla arrived on Sunday after Charles traveled through the Bahamas and Guyana. The week prior saw extensive royal engagements in those nations. The tour continues through the end of the month.

The royal couple are set to leave Antigua and Barbuda on Wednesday, November 4. Their departure marks the end of this specific leg of the royal visit. The storm was the most notable weather-related incident during their stay in the country.