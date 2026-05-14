King Charles III Meets Sir Idris Elba for Musical Theatre Workshops

King Charles III met Sir Idris Elba for the second time in three days this morning as they joined students taking part in musical theatre workshops. The monarch went on a trip to the Other Palace Theatre in London with the Luther actor to mark the 50th anniversary of the National Youth Music Theatre (NYMT). Sir Idris, 53, used a grant from the Prince's Trust - now the King's Trust - to attend NYMT aged 18 before rising to become one of Britain's most famous stars. Today, they met students taking part in workshops at the Off West End venue, designed to give young people opportunities and experiences in musical theatre. The King and Sir Idris also met some of NYMT's most experienced young performers, who are now receiving training at drama schools or working professionally.

King Charles III met Sir Idris Elba for the second time in three days this morning as they joined students taking part in musical theatre workshops .

The monarch went on a trip to the Other Palace Theatre in London with the Luther actor to mark the 50th anniversary of the National Youth Music Theatre (NYMT). Sir Idris, 53, used a grant from the Prince's Trust - now the King's Trust - to attend NYMT aged 18 before rising to become one of Britain's most famous stars.

Today, they met students taking part in workshops at the Off West End venue, designed to give young people opportunities and experiences in musical theatre. The youngsters from Core Education Trust schools in Birmingham participated in workshops to help their confidence and performing skills, including improvisation. The King and Sir Idris also met some of NYMT's most experienced young performers, who are now receiving training at drama schools or working professionally.

Charles cut a cake for the 50th anniversary of NYMT and joined a group photo with the young people before taking a seat together with Sir Idris to watch a performance. Before departing for another engagement, the King met staff and supporters in the foyer to hear about their work in helping NYMT reach its 50th anniversary. King Charles III joins Sir Idris Elba to watch young people perform at the Other Palace today.

King Charles and Sir Idris Elba pose for a photo with young people at The Other Palace today. King Charles III points after meeting students taking part in workshops in London today. Sir Idris Elba watches as the King meets young people at the Other Palace in London today. King Charles cuts a cake as he joins Sir Idris Elba at The Other Palace in London this morning.

King Charles meets young people involved in the National Youth Music Theatre today. King Charles III arrives to watch workshops organised by National Youth Music Theatre today. King Charles III joins Sir Idris Elba to watch young people perform at the Other Palace today. King Charles meets young people involved in the National Youth Music Theatre today.

Charles at the theatre today to mark the 50th anniversary of the National Youth Music Theatre. King Charles III joins Sir Idris Elba to watch young people perform at the Other Palace today. King Charles cuts a cake as he joins Sir Idris Elba at The Other Palace in London this morning. King Charles III joins Sir Idris Elba to watch young people perform at the Other Palace today.

Other stars in attendance at that event included Sir Rod Stewart who congratulated Charles for putting 'that little ratbag in his place', in reference to his US state visit. Founded in 1976, the NYMT started after director Jeremy James Taylor produced The Ballad of Salomon Pavey with a young cast from Belmont School in Mill Hill.

NYMT has staged shows across the UK and internationally, and its alumni include Jude Law, Stephen Graham, Toby Jones, Amara Okereke and Callum Scott Howells





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King Charles III Sir Idris Elba Musical Theatre Workshops National Youth Music Theatre (NYMT) Off West End Venue Core Education Trust Schools Birmingham Workshops Confidence Performing Skills Improvisation Drama Schools Professional Work Celebrating The 50Th Anniversary Royal Albert Hall Sir Rod Stewart The Ballad Of Salomon Pavey Belmont School In Mill Hill NYMT Alumni Jude Law Stephen Graham Toby Jones Amara Okereke Callum Scott Howells

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