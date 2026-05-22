King Charles III Confirms Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Arrest in Jeff Epstein Allegations Investigation

The investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the duchess of York's son, who was arrested earlier this month, involves allegations of misconduct in public office and asks questions on his relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein. The Thames Valley Police have been working closely with various authorities to investigate the case.

The U.K.'s authorities have confirmed that they have engaged with the legal representative of a woman whose allegations were investigated in the case involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor , the duchess of York's son.

The investigation involves misconduct in public office and sexual purposes. After Andrew's arrest, two residences in Berkshire and Norfolk were searched by police. The Thames Valley Police is working closely with the U.K.'s Crown Prosecution Service, United States Department of Justice, and other witnesses. Police are speaking with a number of witnesses but have not disclosed their identities.

Andrew has been released from police custody hours after his arrest. King Charles III confirmed the arrest in a statement. U.K. authorities initially confirmed the investigation into allegations that Andrew had shared confidential information with the late billionaire sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein. Wright encouraged anyone with information to get in touch with the Thames Valley Police department





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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Duchess Of York Jeffrey Epstein Misconduct In Public Office Sexual Purposes

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