King Charles III Celebrates Birthday at Spectacular Trooping the Colour Ceremony

The Royal Family assembled for the annual Trooping the Colour in London, with King Charles and Queen Camilla leading a display of military pomp. The Princess of Wales, Catherine, made a stylish appearance with her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, whose coordinated outfits highlightedtheir close bond. The ceremony featured the Grenadier Guards trooping the new King's Colour, a tradition steeped in centuries of history.

The Royal Family gathered in London for the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony, a grand display of military tradition celebrating the King's official birthday. King Charles III and Queen Camilla led the proceedings, with the monarch wearing the uniform of the Grenadier Guards , of which he is Colonel-in-Chief.

Camilla wore a striking red silk crepe dress designed by Fiona Clare, inspired by the regiment's attire. The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, participated fully, with William riding on horseback as Colonel of the Welsh Guards, accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal.

Catherine, dressed in an elegant light blue and white coat dress by Catherine Walker and a matching Philip Treacy hat, travelled in a carriage with her three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The children's outfits were carefully coordinated, with George and Louis wearing ties that matched their mother's dress, and Charlotte in a cream dress with blue accents.

Prince Louis, eight, was particularly animated, charming onlookers with his smiles, while twelve-year-old George, the future heir, waved confidently and interacted with his sister. The ceremony on Horse Guards Parade featured the Household Division's guardsmen in their iconic scarlet tunics and bearskin caps, performing precise drills after weeks of rehearsal. The centrepiece was the trooping of the King's Colour, the regimental flag of the Grenadier Guards, which Charles had presented to the regiment at Buckingham Palace earlier in the month.

The event concluded with the traditional balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace, a practice now limited to working royals and the Wales children, a contrast to past decades when a much larger extended family would appear. The celebration followed another royal gathering the previous week: the wedding of Peter Phillips, the King's nephew, in Gloucestershire, where the Princess of Wales also turned heads in a Roland Mouret dress





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trooping The Colour King Charles III Royal Family Princess Of Wales Grenadier Guards Buckingham Palace

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kate Middleton, Prince William join King Charles for Trooping the ColourKate Middleton and Prince William also recently attended the nuptials of William’s cousin Peter Phillips.

Read more »

Prince George and Princess Charlotte Lead Royal Family at Trooping the Colour for King Charles' BirthdayThe Prince and Princess of Wales' children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, took center stage at the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in London. The 12-year-old future king, who recently sat his Eton College entrance exams, appeared grown-up in a sharp suit, coordinating with his mother's outfit through a matching blue tie. His sister, Princess Charlotte, wore an elegant white and blue dress with a coordinating bow. The siblings traveled together to Buckingham Palace via carriage, waving to cheering crowds along The Mall. The ceremony, a highlight of the royal calendar, saw the Grenadier Guards, the British Army's most senior infantry regiment, trooping the King's Colour to mark the monarch's official birthday. The event, which dates back to the 18th century, featured a precision military parade on Horse Guards Parade and the traditional balcony appearance at the Palace, now attended only by working royals. This year's event follows the intimate wedding of Peter Phillips just days prior and comes amid a Defence Secretary changeover.

Read more »

Princess Anne Rides in Trooping the Colour as King Charles Celebrates Official BirthdayPrincess Anne took part in the King's official birthday parade on horseback, while King Charles, undergoing cancer treatment, travelled by carriage. The event featured the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, culminating in a balcony appearance and Red Arrows flypast.

Read more »

Princess Anne Shines on Horseback at King Charles's Trooping the ColourPrincess Anne, the Princess Royal, took centre stage on horseback at King Charles III's official birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, showcasing her renowned equestrian skill and steadfast duty. The King, undergoing cancer treatment, travelled by carriage, making Anne's ride on Noble-a horse with special personal significance-particularly poignant. The scaled-down event still delivered full military pomp, concluding with a Red Arrows flypast and a heartfelt, casual video shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales that captured the family's warm, off-duty moments.

Read more »