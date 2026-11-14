King Charles III Celebrates 79th Birthday With Elton John at Apple Music Studio

King Charles III marks his 79th birthday with a special podcast recording with Elton John to honor the King's Trust, while Prince William and Kate Middleton send warm wishes.

King Charles III is celebrating his 79th birthday with a unique cultural collaboration that highlights his long-standing support for the arts and youth philanthropy. The monarch recently participated in a special episode of @EltonJohn's Rocket Hour, recorded at Apple Music's recording studio in October. This exclusive podcast session serves as a tribute to 50 years of the King's Trust, a charity initiative the King champions with dedication and passion.

Elton John And King Charles Record Special Podcast

The recording session brought together two distinct figures who share a deep mutual respect and a commitment to charitable causes. During the episode, Prince William was recorded as a special guest for the podcast, creating a moment of family connection within a professional media setting. The King expressed his excitement to hear William discuss music, the King's Trust, and shared memories, highlighting the personal significance of the project.

Also read King Charles Visits BRIT School for 78th Birthday Celebrations in Croydon

Elton John praised King Charles III during the recording, acknowledging the King's enduring impact on society. John stated that the conversation reaffirmed his admiration for the wonderful work the King established with the Prince's Trust years ago and continues to support daily. The singer emphasized that championing young people is something the King has always loved to do, particularly regarding the arts and music, calling it an incredible feather in his cap.

Royal Family Sends Birthday Wishes Via Instagram

While the King was engaged in these professional duties, members of his immediate family took to social media to mark the occasion. Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, both 44, posted birthday wishes for His Majesty via Instagram Stories on Saturday, November 14. Their message included a photo of Charles posing with the Rocket Man singer, bridging the gap between royal tradition and modern pop culture.

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The couple encouraged their followers to tune in to a special edition of @EltonJohn's Rocket Hour to celebrate 50 years of @KingsTrust. The broadcast was scheduled to begin at 9am GMT on the day of the post. This digital outreach reflects the modern approach of the Wales household, who frequently use their platform to promote charitable initiatives and support causes aligned with their royal duties.

Prince William Advocates For Royal Health Transparency

Prince William has recently become more vocal regarding the health of his father, King Charles III, who was diagnosed with cancer. Speaking on Wednesday, February 7, while arriving at a gala for London's Air Ambulance Charity, William addressed the public's support. He stated that the royal family really appreciates everyone's kindness during this challenging time, acknowledging the public's concern and solidarity.

Princess Kate Middleton was not present at the Air Ambulance event, as she continues to recover from her own health challenges. The couple's separate movements underscore the distinct ways each royal manages their public responsibilities while navigating personal health issues. Despite these challenges, the royal family maintains a steady presence in the public eye, focusing on charitable work and national duties.

King Charles Honors Elton John As National Treasure

During the podcast recording, King Charles III took time to honor Elton John's contributions to British culture and charity. The King noted that the singer has become a national treasure after all these years of doing so much for so many people. He praised the talents of musicians, singers, and performers, specifically citing John as a standout example of this excellence.

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The collaboration between the King and Elton John is not just a promotional event but a celebration of shared values. The King's Trust, originally founded as the Prince's Trust, has been instrumental in helping young people across the United Kingdom. Elton John's acknowledgment of the King's dedication reinforces the importance of such organizations in supporting youth development and artistic expression in the modern era.