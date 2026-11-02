King Charles and Queen Camilla Visit Antigua Museum Amid Slavery Reparations Row

King Charles III and Queen Camilla toured the Government House Museum in Antigua, viewing slavery artifacts as the nation faces ongoing calls for British reparations and apologies.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla confronted the brutal realities of Britain's colonial past during a visit to the Government House Museum in Antigua and Barbuda on Wednesday. The monarch and his wife examined displays of slave shackles, abolitionist medallions, and artwork depicting the trauma of enslavement, signaling a direct engagement with the history that continues to fuel modern debates over reparations.

The King appeared visibly moved and inquisitive as he navigated the exhibits, pointing to a silk parasol in a glass case and asking a guide, 'Is that an umbrella?'. The display also featured a conch shell used by enslaved people to summon meetings, alongside ceramic medallions produced by abolitionists. These items were housed in the former residence of the British monarch's representative, a site previously described by critics as a symbol of British colonial oppression.

Also read King Charles and Queen Camilla Attend Church in Antigua Amid CHOGM Diplomatic Tensions

During the tour, Cuthbert Forbes, a senior assistant to Dame Williams, the wife of Governor-General Sir Rodney Williams, guided the royals through a series of three paintings by local artists. The artworks, created with assistance from tutors at the Royal Drawing School, illustrated a narrative of enslaved individuals plotting escapes before being captured and brought before their masters. Forbes explained that the exhibition aimed to tell the story of how far the Caribbean community has come since the era of slavery, rather than to confront the King and Queen with guilt.

King Charles III nodded in acknowledgment while viewing the paintings, which depicted the severe consequences of failed escape attempts. The museum's approach emphasizes historical continuity and resilience, marking the 45th anniversary of Antigua and Barbuda's independence. The inclusion of these artistic representations served to contextualize the current relationship between the independent nation and the British Crown, highlighting the enduring links despite colonial history.

The royal tour occurs against a backdrop of intensified political pressure regarding Britain's role in the transatlantic slave trade. Mayor Andy Burnham of Greater Manchester recently stated he was open to a formal apology for the UK's historical involvement in slavery, suggesting that such a gesture could be appropriate without requiring financial compensation from the British public. This stance has sparked significant debate, with Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch firmly rejecting the notion, asserting that Britain has had enough of apologizing for its past.

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Buckingham Palace has maintained that the King and Queen do not shy away from the darkest days of the nation's history. King Charles is expected to deliver a speech at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) characterized by 'unflinching honesty' and 'sincere sorrow' regarding the lasting pain of the slave trade. The monarch's approach suggests a willingness to address historical grievances directly, distinguishing his rhetoric from previous royal engagements.

The visit also highlighted the cultural and social dynamics within the Caribbean region. King Charles III briefly encountered British actor Idris Elba during the museum tour, where Mr. Elba made a reference to the ongoing political discussions surrounding the Prime Minister's openness to apologies. These interactions underscore the complex intersection of culture, politics, and historical memory that defines modern diplomatic engagements in the former colonies.

The King is in Antigua in his capacity as Head of the Commonwealth, overseeing the biennial summit that brings together leaders from across the globe. His nine-day Caribbean tour aims to reinforce ties with member nations, yet the shadow of historical injustice looms large. The focus on slavery reparations and the potential for formal apologies threatens to overshadow diplomatic efforts, as Caribbean leaders continue to demand accountability for centuries of exploitation.

The royal visit took place under sunnier skies compared to the previous Saturday, when King Charles III was caught in a freak rainshower without an umbrella, leaving him visibly flustered and soaked. Queen Camilla, perhaps anticipating such weather events, arrived at Government House carrying a white lace parasol. This minor contrast in preparation highlighted the unpredictability of outdoor engagements and the differing approaches of the royal couple to the elements.

As the King and Queen departed the museum, they walked past former slave quarters that have been restored to commemorate the evils of the slave trade. These quarters, believed to be the oldest of their kind in the East Caribbean, served as a sobering reminder of the living conditions endured by enslaved people at the Governor's House. The restoration of these spaces reflects a broader effort to preserve historical truth and educate visitors about the human cost of the British empire's expansion into the Caribbean.

Government House is now marketed as a 'living testament to overcoming the adversity of slavery' and to achieving a national autonomy that nurtures a cultural identity. Many of today's leaders in Antigua and Barbuda are descended from the people who built Government House and occupied its quarters. Once a symbol of British imperialism, Government House 'now bears witness to a national journey about emancipation and independence, from enslavement and colonial rule to the reclamation, conservation and public recognition of Antigua and Barbuda heritage'.

The English slave trade in Antigua was a brutal enterprise spanning more than 130 years, involving the wholesale kidnap of men, women and children from West Africa who were exported to the Caribbean. In Antigua they were sold in the slave market in the capital, St John's. Approximately 138,000 enslaved Africans were imported into Antigua between 1670 and 1820. Experts believe there were never more than 40,000 people living there at any one time due to extreme mortality rates from the harsh conditions and high infant mortality.

Enslaved people were mainly put to work on plantations to grow sugar cane which was used to process molasses, sugar crystals and rum. It was arduous, hot and filthy work. At its peak there were 300 plantations on the island, producing vast wealth for owners and governors. Slave owners managed enslaved people with unrelenting brutality using corporal punishment and both physical and sexual violence.

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The King and Queen were due to see a display of conch shells used to call people to tasks, but also used by the enslaved people to communicate and were seen as a symbol of resistance and freedom. They were also shown slave quarters, now carefully restored, and shackles consisting of iron hoops joined by a length of chain used for transportation and punishment.

Their visit comes as British Prime Minister Andy Burnham flies into Antigua ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), having lit the touch paper on the increasingly toxic debate over a potential apology from Britain for its role in slavery, and the payment of reparations to Caribbean and African nations.

In a social media post, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband justified his decision to invite a conversation over an apology, while ruling out any payment of reparations. He said: 'Transatlantic slavery was a horrific chapter in our history. It was a brutal and barbaric violation of the humanity of millions, the legacy of which is still felt by so many today. We can't change the past, but we can face it with honesty.'

He added: 'Listen to those whose countries and communities continue to feel its legacy, including in Britain, and build stronger relationships for the future. That's why the Prime Minister has committed to establishing a formal, structured dialog with Caribbean and African partners, overseas territories, and affected communities in Britain to discuss the history and ongoing legacy of transatlantic slavery, including the question of a formal apology, which we, the British government, are open to.'

'A Buckingham Palace spokesman has made clear that despite the growing row the King is focused on the main objectives of this year's CHOGM, which starts tomorrow. They said: 'As Head of the Commonwealth, His Majesty's contribution is best understood as one of inspiring and convening rather than policy-making: helping bring people together from both the public and private sectors across the whole family of 56 nations, encouraging practical collaboration and creating momentum behind ideas that are now moving through Commonwealth channels.'

They added: 'In that sense, His Majesty's most significant contribution has been helping to connect leaders, institutions and investors - many of whom he knows personally from his many years of international diplomacy - around shared areas of interest and concern, creating the conditions in which ambitious Commonwealth-led initiatives can emerge and succeed.'

The CHOGM agenda is that governments cannot solve today's challenges alone. This closely reflects The King's longstanding belief that lasting solutions come from collaboration between governments, business, investors, philanthropy and civil society. The King and Queen did not 'shy away' from the past in Antigua and Barbuda as they acknowledged slavery while touring a museum containing enslavement artefacts.