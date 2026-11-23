King Charles & Idris Elba are making a Netflix doc about The King's Trust launching Boxing Day.

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” Elba says “this guy helped shape” his glittering career, and when he says “this guy,” he is referring to his Majesty. Netflix's 'Minimum Wage' Ushers In Streaming's Short Ep Sitcom Era: "The Future Is 15-Minute 'SpongeBob'-Length Episodes"Growing up in East London, Elba received a Trust grant that helped launch his acting career.

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Filmed over the course of a year, the documentary captures how The Trust has helped more than 1.5 million young people around the world develop the confidence and skills they need for work – and offers an insightful portrait of the friendship it forged between two men united by a shared vision. King Charles III founded the Trust as the Prince’s Trust in 1976 and its celebrity backers include Elba, Benedict Cumberbatch, Gemma Arterton and Gary Lineker.

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Elba said: “Around the world, millions are still waiting for that one door to open. This documentary is about shining a light on what’s possible when it does — and why the work of The King’s Trust remains so important. ”, which he runs with Diene Petterle and Gina Carter. Clare Bradbury is showrunning while Petterle, Eva Omaghomi & Jonathan Smith are EPing. Ashley Francis-Roy is director.