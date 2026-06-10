King Charles Honors British Asian Achievements at Trust's Anniversary Gala

His Majesty King Charles III hosted a prestigious reception for the British Asian Trust, celebrating the community's impact and launching countdown to the charity's 20th anniversary. The event gathered stars like Sanjeev Bhaskar, Konnie Huq, and Jay Sean alongside business leaders and philanthropists.

King Charles paid tribute to significant contributions of British Asians during a star-studded reception in London, an event marking the start of celebrations for the British Asian Trust 's upcoming 20th anniversary.

The monarch, serving as the charity's founding patron, engaged with prominent figures across entertainment, public service, and philanthropy at the Peninsula Hotel. Among the distinguished guests were television personalities Sanjeev Bhaskar and Konnie Huq, former Chancellor Sajid Javid, and entrepreneur Hitan Mehta who welcomed the King. The gathering also featured a performance by singer Jay Sean, who reflected on the significance of the recognition.

The British Asian Trust, established by Charles in 2007, supports programs in mental health, education, and conservation across South Asia. The evening showcased notable fashion choices, including traditional and contemporary outfits worn by attendees such as Mahira Khan and Thara Prashad. The event highlighted the Trust's two-decade legacy of empowering communities and celebrating British Asian achievements, continuing a tradition of royal support that includes previous high-profile dinners with figures like Simon Cowell and Cesc Fabregas





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King Charles British Asian Trust Sanjeev Bhaskar Konnie Huq Jay Sean Charity Event London Reception Sajid Javid Meera Syal Charlie Brooker

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King Charles III Hosts Star-Studded Reception to Celebrate British Asian Trust's 20th AnniversaryKing Charles III paid tribute to British Asians at a star-studded London reception, celebrating the British Asian Trust's 20th anniversary. The monarch dined with television stars Sanjeev Bhaskar and Konnie Huq, and guests included former Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid, philanthropists, and entrepreneurs.

Read more »