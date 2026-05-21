King Charles Gifts Princess Charlotte with Beaded Bag Charm in Belfast

King Charles presented Princess Charlotte with a beaded bag charm from a local jewelry brand during his visit to Belfast. The King met with business owners supported by the King's Trust and picked out the gift for his granddaughter. The encounter with the King was a highlight for Rachel Rose, the owner of the jewelry brand, who shared her excitement on Instagram.

King Charles presented Princess Charlotte with a beaded bag charm from a local jewelry brand during his visit to Belfast . The King met with business owners supported by the King's Trust and picked out the gift for his granddaughter.

The Princess is known for her love of playful accessories, having previously gifted a bracelet to Prince William for the Taylor Swift Eras tour. The encounter with the King was a highlight for Rachel Rose, the owner of the jewelry brand, who shared her excitement on Instagram. Charles also visited the Newcastle Community Cinema, where he interacted with local film enthusiasts and received a special VIP ticket.

He then met with volunteers from The Pantry Food Bank, expressing his support for their work.





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King Charles Princess Charlotte Belfast Northern Ireland Jewelry Accessories Gifts King's Trust Rachel Rose Newcastle Community Cinema The Pantry Food Bank

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