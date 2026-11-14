King Charles and Sir Elton John Celebrate 78th Birthday and Charity Milestone on Apple Radio

King Charles and Sir Elton John share memories and playlist on Apple Radio marking the monarch's 78th birthday and the King's Trust 50th anniversary.

King Charles and Sir Elton John brought their decades-long friendship to the microphone for a special broadcast marking the monarch's 78th birthday. The pair appeared together on the Rocket Hour show hosted by Sir Elton on Apple Radio. Their conversation blended personal nostalgia with professional pride in their shared charitable work.

Monarch Marks Birthday and Trust Anniversary

The episode served a dual purpose, celebrating both the King's personal milestone and the 50th anniversary of The King's Trust. Sir Elton John, who is 79 years old, joined Charles in reflecting on their long association. The King recalled the magic of the 1986 Rock Gala at Wembley Arena. He specifically highlighted Sir Elton's performance of I'm Still Standing as a defining moment for the charity.

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During the broadcast, the two monarchs of music and royalty exchanged light-hearted japes about aging. Sir Elton noted he is still sitting down, prompting the King to chuckle about occasional physical decline. They agreed on the resilience required to reach their respective ages. The King confirmed that both he and his charity are definitely still standing after half a century.

Curating a Playlist of Resilience and Support

A central feature of the Rocket Hour episode was a collaborative playlist created by the duo. The selection included 14 tracks spanning several decades of popular music. They opened with classics such as Hound Dog by Elvis Presley. The King also praised Lenny Kravitz for his song It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over.

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The list featured Rod Stewart's Handbags And Gladrags, which the King had previously chosen for a celebration at the Royal Albert Hall. Bob Dylan and Pete Townshend also made appearances with their respective songs. Sir Elton added his own touch to the mix, including his piano work on Nectar Woode's Wine Into Water. This track was selected to showcase emerging talent supported by their foundation.

Modern Artists and Historical Grantees

The broadcast highlighted the Trust's ongoing relationship with contemporary musicians. Raye performed Joy, a song included in the playlist. Calvin Harris and Rag'n'Bone Man collaborated on Giant, which the King felt embodied the spirit of gaining strength from others. The King met Raye during an Apple engagement in December 2024 at Battersea Power Station. Nectar Woode has received career support from Sir Elton since she sent him a demo tape.

The episode also looked back at historical beneficiaries. The band Muse received a grant from the then Prince's Trust. This funding helped them purchase PA equipment when they were known as Rocket Baby Dolls. The King noted that music has always been at the heart of the organization. He viewed the opportunity to showcase these artists as one he could not resist.

Legacy of Philanthropy and National Recognition

Sir Elton John expressed surprise at learning about the financial support provided to various musicians. He stated that this reinforced his view of the work done over the past 50 years. The King thanked Sir Elton for adding rocket power to the proceedings. He returned the praise by calling Sir Elton a national treasure.

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The King's Trust was founded in 1976 to help young people from disadvantaged backgrounds. It provides support, training, and education to better their lives. The charity has relied on fundraising performances by musicians for decades. The broadcast demonstrated how the organization continues to evolve while honoring its history.

The conversation highlighted the deep personal connections between the royal family and the music industry. Sir Elton and the King have known each other for most of their adult lives. Their shared commitment to youth development has remained a constant theme. The episode offered listeners a glimpse into their private rapport and public dedication.