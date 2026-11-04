King Charles and Queen Camilla Join Antigua Beach Cleanup at CHOGM

King Charles and Queen Camilla participate in a beach litter pick in Antigua during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, addressing historical reparations.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla participated in a coastal cleanup initiative at Fort James Beach in Antigua on Tuesday, joining local youth volunteers to remove waste from the shoreline. The monarchs arrived at the picturesque location to support the Adopt a Coastline grassroots movement, which focuses on environmental conservation through beach clean-ups, indigenous tree planting, and community education programs.

Monarchs Engage in Environmental Action

Queen Camilla, dressed in an elegant sapphire blue outfit, removed her shoes to walk barefoot on the sandy shores, displaying pink-painted toenails as she engaged with the activity. She received a bright blue bracelet crafted from discarded kite surfing materials, noting that the accessory matched her dress perfectly. Both Her Majesty and King Charles were handed litter picking tools, which they raised like swords while laughing with the assembled group.

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King Addresses Historical Reparations Context

During his address to approximately 1,200 delegates at the official opening of the leaders' segment of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), King Charles addressed the contentious issue of British apologies for the transatlantic slave trade. He stated that none of the current population would exist without their shared history, which has shaped them in myriad ways, emphasizing that history is bequeathed by forebears and includes both achievements and failures.

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Leadership Reactions to Royal Speech

Andy Burnham, who accompanied the royal couple to the Caribbean, praised the King's speech as perfect after hearing it delivered at Weatherills Hotel in Antigua and Barbuda. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also described the address as very good, while Lord Fakafanua, Prime Minister of Tonga, indicated he took notes during the speech. John Mahama, President of Ghana, and Godwin Friday, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, joined the reception discussions alongside Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Prime Minister of Mauritius.

Community Response to Cleanup Results

King Charles expressed shock upon learning that volunteers had already collected 71 bags of rubbish from the beach two hours before the royal arrival. He commended the local groups for their diligent work, telling the volunteers they had done a very good job. The event highlighted the intersection of royal duty and environmental stewardship within the broader diplomatic framework of the Commonwealth summit currently underway in the region.