King Charles and Queen Camilla Fly from Peter Phillips' Wedding to Attend Epsom Derby

After a brief appearance at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding in Gloucestershire, King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived by helicopter at Epsom Downs to watch the Derby, continuing a royal tradition of supporting British horseracing.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla touched down at Epsom Downs by helicopter on Saturday after a swift exit from the wedding of their nephew, Peter Phillips.

The couple, both in their late seventies, had spent the morning at All Saints Church in the Gloucestershire village of Kemble, where Peter, 48, and NHS nurse Harriet Sperling, 45, were married in a private ceremony. Following the service, the monarch and his consort were the first to leave the altar and were whisked away in a royal helicopter bound for Surrey, where they arrived at the historic Epsom Racecourse in time for the Betfred Derby at four o'clock.

Their arrival, marked by wide smiles and a flurry of photographs, added a royal seal of approval to an event that has long benefitted from the presence of the Crown. The Derby, first run in 1780, is one of Britain's most celebrated sporting occasions and the attendance of the king follows in the footsteps of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who missed only two Derby meetings in her 70‑year reign.

The royal visit underscores the monarchy's ongoing patronage of British horseracing, a tradition that will continue into the upcoming Royal Ascot week. Peter Phillips' wedding was a modern celebration of blended families. The groom, the only son of Princess Anne, is on his second marriage after finalising his divorce from Autumn Kelly in 2021.

His new bride, Harriet Sperling, arrived with three young bridesmaids - Peter's daughters Savannah, 15, and Isla, 13, from his previous marriage, and Harriet's daughter Georgina, 13, from a prior relationship. The ceremony, held in the tranquil setting of All Saints Church, was punctuated by a spontaneous umbrella guard of honour as the couple emerged under a large white canopy, shielding them from a light drizzle.

After the photographs, the newlyweds departed in a vintage Rolls‑Royce while the royal couple headed to the racecourse. Other senior members of the family present at the wedding included Princess Anne, Vice‑Admiral Sir Tim Lawrence, Zara Tindall and her husband Mike, as well as the Earl and Countess of Wessex. Notable absences were Prince Harry and Prince Andrew, although it is expected that Andrew's daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, will attend the Derby.

The Derby day itself was elevated by the presence of the king and queen, who arrived to a chorus of cheers from the crowd. Jim Allen, general manager of Epsom Downs, expressed his delight, noting that the royal endorsement brings "great enthusiasm, interest and support for horseracing in the UK" and highlights the event's significance to millions of spectators worldwide.

The couple's visit comes shortly after their appearance at the Oaks Day earlier in the year, where they presented the Coronation Cup, and serves as a reminder of the royal family's long‑standing links with the sport. While the king and queen attended the ceremony, they did not stay for the wedding reception, which will be hosted later at Gatcombe Park by the groom's family.

Instead, they fulfilled their duties as patrons of the Jockey Club, the organization that owns and runs Epsom Downs, before turning their attention to the forthcoming Royal Ascot meetings. Their participation not only honors tradition but also helps to maintain the high public profile of British racing, ensuring that the Derby remains a marquee event on the national calendar





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King Charles and Queen Camilla Attend Peter Phillips' Wedding Before Heading to Epsom DerbyKing Charles III and Queen Camilla attended Peter Phillips' wedding in Gloucestershire on Saturday before heading to Epsom for the Derby. The King and Queen, who are patrons of the Jockey Club, are expected to attend the service but not the reception, instead catching a helicopter from the Gloucestershire church to Epsom in Surrey. The royal tradition of attending the Epsom Derby is being continued by the couple, who visited on Oaks day in 2024 to present the Coronation Cup and will return to witness its most prestigious day of racing.

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