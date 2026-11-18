King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the Royal Ballet School's centenary reception at Buckingham Palace, viewing performances by young dancers and cutting a special cake to mark the milestone.

King Charles and Queen Camilla marked the centenary of the Royal Ballet School with a formal reception at Buckingham Palace, an event designed to honor a century of artistic excellence and training. The King, who serves as the patron of the prestigious institution, walked through the center of dozens of ballerinas holding their positions in the Grand Hall on Wednesday. This high-profile gathering highlighted the enduring relationship between the British monarchy and the performing arts community.

King Charles Views Student Performances

The royal couple observed a special performance featuring students ranging in age from eleven to nineteen years old. King Charles moved among approximately seventy-five students to congratulate them individually, expressing surprise upon learning that some dancers had begun their training at the age of two. He later shared this anecdote with other guests during the reception, noting the early dedication required for such a competitive field. The event provided a unique opportunity for the monarch to interact directly with the next generation of ballet professionals.

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Queen Camilla Praises Young Ballerinas

Queen Camilla described the display by the youngest performers as absolutely brilliant and phenomenal. She expressed her enthusiasm for seeing the future stars of the art form within the walls of the Palace. The King and Queen were later introduced to the school's head boy and head girl, with Charles noting how fascinating it was to learn that these young leaders had always aspired to dance. The presence of the royal couple served as a significant morale booster for the students preparing for their careers.

Dame Darcey Bussell Shares Centenary Thoughts

Dame Darcey Bussell, a former principal ballerina for The Royal Ballet and a patron of the school, attended the reception and greeted King Charles with a peck on the cheek. She characterized the royal engagement as the icing on the cake for the school's one hundredth anniversary celebrations. Bussell noted that the pupils were buzzing to meet the monarchs, having risen at five thirty in the morning to prepare for the event. She recalled her own nervousness performing in the Throne Room as a student and praised the royal couple for their genuine support of the dance industry.

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Historical Context and Leadership Roles

The Royal Ballet School was established in nineteen twenty-six by Dame Ninette de Valois, an Irish-born classical ballet dancer. It has since grown into one of the world's most competitive centers for classic ballet training, producing many of Britain's most renowned dancers. Natasha Kaplinsky, the chairwoman of the Royal Ballet School, hosted the King and Queen in her role as broadcaster and introducer. She facilitated meetings between the monarchs and various staff members and alumni, underscoring the school's rich history and current significance.

Celebrations and Upcoming Royal Engagements

Before leaving the Palace, King Charles and Queen Camilla posed for a group photograph with the young dancers and cut a cake commemorating the one hundredth birthday of the institution. This event follows a busy period for the King, including a visit to the BRIT School in south London on November thirteenth where he was greeted by enthusiastic students. Meanwhile, Prince William and his wife Catherine are expected to return to the UK after a three-day visit to India for the Earthshot Prize, where they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi before departing for the United Kingdom.