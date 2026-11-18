King Charles and Queen Camilla marked the 100th anniversary of the Royal Ballet School with a special reception at Buckingham Palace, featuring performances by students and appearances by Dame Darcey Bussell.

King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Royal Ballet School with a special reception at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. The event marked a significant milestone for the prestigious institution, which was founded in 1926 by Irish-born classical ballet dancer Dame Ninette de Valois. The royal couple walked through the centre of dozens of ballerinas holding their positions in the Grand Hall before watching a performance by students aged 11 to 19.

Royal Couple Meets Students and Alumni

King Charles, who serves as patron of the Royal Ballet School, was surrounded by approximately 75 students as he moved around to congratulate them. He expressed surprise upon learning that some pupils had been dancing since they were as young as two years old, a fact he later remarked upon to guests. Queen Camilla described the display as absolutely brilliant and phenomenal, noting the excitement of seeing the youngest ballerinas in the Palace. The King also spoke with the school's head boy and girl, describing their dedication as fascinating.

Also read Robert Pattinson Becomes First James Bond to Serve King Charles III

Dame Darcey Bussell Highlights Royal Support

Dame Darcey Bussell attended the reception, greeting the monarch with a peck on the cheek. She spent almost two decades as a principal ballerina for The Royal Ballet before becoming a judge on the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing. Bussell called the royal reception the icing on the cake for the school's centenary celebrations. She noted that pupils were buzzing to meet the King and Queen, having risen at 5.30am for the performance. She praised the royal couple as great ambassadors who are deeply involved in supporting the future of the dance industry.

Advertisement

Host Natasha Kaplinsky Introduces Guests

Broadcaster Natasha Kaplinsky, chairwoman of the Royal Ballet School, hosted King Charles and Queen Camilla throughout the event. She introduced the royal couple to staff and alumni during the reception. The event included a longer performance from selected student dancers prior to the monarchs' arrival. Before departing, King Charles and Queen Camilla posed for a group photograph with the young dancers and cut a 100th birthday cake. King Charles gleefully waved the knife used for the cake cutting to applause from the guests.

Context of Recent Royal Engagements

This event follows King Charles's visit to the BRIT School in south London on the eve of his 78th birthday. He was mobbed by screaming teenagers during that visit, where hundreds of excited creative arts pupils met him outside the building. King Charles had carried out multiple engagements in Croydon on November 13, starting at the world-famous BRIT School, which boasts alumni including Adele and Tom Holland. Meanwhile, Prince William and Catherine are expected to fly back to the UK after a three-day visit to India for their Earthshot Prize commitments.