King Charles and Queen Camilla joined stars like James Blunt and Andrea Bocelli at the Royal Albert Hall for the historic Royal Variety Performance charity show.

King Charles and Queen Camilla graced the annual Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, joining a prestigious lineup of celebrities including James Blunt and Andrea Bocelli. The royal couple arrived at the historic venue to support the longest-running entertainment show in the world, which has been held since 1912 to assist members of the entertainment industry facing financial or mental health hardships.

Historic Charity Show and Royal Attendance

The evening event serves as a vital fundraising mechanism for the Royal Variety Charity, an organization dedicated to providing practical, financial, and mental health support to those who have fallen on hard times. His Majesty the King is the sole Patron of the Royal Variety Charity, continuing a tradition of royal patronage that dates back to King George V. The charity focuses its efforts on the people behind the performances, including technicians, musicians, and backstage workers who often face uncertainty about their futures.

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King Charles and Queen Camilla were welcomed by a galaxy of stars and well-wishers as they entered the Royal Albert Hall. The event features elements from across theatre, comedy, and music, hosted by comedian, actor, and presenter Jason Manford. Attendees were treated to a preview of 'This is the Greatest Showman' from the West End musical, as well as performances by Britain's Got Talent winners The Hawkstone Farmers Choir.

Royal Attire and Fashion Details

Queen Camilla dazzled in a navy blue velvet evening dress designed by Dior, paired with a matching cape that complemented her elegant evening look. She accessorized with a sapphire and diamond necklace, along with matching earrings and a bracelet. This specific set of jewelry holds significant historical value, as it was given to the late Queen Elizabeth by her father, King George VI.

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The King and Queen were observed giving waves to the audience as they took their seats before the show began. Their presence at the gala performance underscores the enduring connection between the British monarchy and the performing arts community, a bond that has been strengthened through decades of royal support and visibility.

Meetings with Performers and Care Home Residents

Upon arrival, Their Majesties met several notable figures, including stars from the production of Billy Elliot and Hazel Kaye. Hazel Kaye is a 100-year-old former performer and resident of Brinsworth House, a care home in Twickenham run by the Royal Variety Charity for retired members of the entertainment profession. Kaye, who joined the Canadian equivalent of ENSA, known as the Maple Leafs, during World War II, shared her experiences with the royals.

Hazel Kaye's wartime service included traveling with Canadian troops and being present at the Liberation of Bergen-Belsen, where she distributed her spare clothes to survivors. Her driver towards the end of the war was the future James Bond star Roger Moore, whom she recalled as a 'star struck young man.' After VE Day, she returned to England by boat from Iceland, where she had not seen her supportive family since leaving at age 16.

Symbolic Gifts and Literary Tributes

During the visit, Queen Camilla received a unique bouquet from nine-year-old Oscar Tiley, a family member of Royal Variety Charity staff. The 2026 'Brinsworth House posy' was crafted to inspire Her Majesty's fondness for literature and storytelling. The arrangement featured flowers referenced in Shakespeare's works, including narcissus, roses, lavender, carnations, and rosemary, alongside foliage gathered by residents of the Twickenham care home.

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King Charles was presented with a show programme by ten-year-old Nathaniel Clarke, another family member of charity staff. These personalized gifts highlight the personal connections the royal couple maintains with the individuals and families supported by the charity. Following the performance, the King and Queen are scheduled to meet performers backstage, further engaging with the community they aim to support through their patronage and attendance.