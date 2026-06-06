King Charles and Queen Camilla Attend Betfred Derby Day Amid Rain and Wind at Epsom Downs

Royal patronage takes center stage at the Betfred Derby Day as King Charles III and Queen Camilla join thousands of racegoers at Epsom Downs despite wet and windy weather. The event, steeped in tradition dating back to 1780, hopes the royal visit will help reverse declining attendance trends.

Epsom Downs Racecourse hosted the Betfred Derby Day amid challenging weather conditions, with strong winds and rain affecting racegoers on Saturday. Despite the gloomy skies and blustery weather, attendees arrived in fashionable attire, sheltering under jackets, umbrellas, and hats as they navigated the usually tranquil village streets of Epsom.

The event followed a vibrant Ladies Day on Friday, which featured notable fashion and celebrity appearances, but the focus shifted to royal patronage on Derby Day. King Charles III and Queen Camilla were scheduled to attend the prestigious race, arriving by helicopter directly from the wedding of Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling in Gloucestershire. Their appearance continued a long-standing tradition of royal involvement at the Derby, a race first run in 1780.

The King and Queen, both patrons of the Jockey Club which owns and runs Epsom Downs, were honoring a legacy previously upheld by Queen Elizabeth II, who missed the fixture only twice during her reign. royal attendance is deeply intertwined with the history of the meeting, and the couple had previously presented the Coronation Cup on Oaks Day in 2024. Epsom's general manager, Jim Allen, expressed profound gratitude for the royal visit, stating it would be a proud moment for the entire racecourse community.

He highlighted the King and Queen's enthusiasm and support for British horseracing, noting that Derby Day is one of Britain's most iconic events, watched by millions worldwide. The royal presence is particularly significant this year, as the festival seeks to rejuvenate interest amid a decline in visitor numbers. Last year's Derby Day attracted just over 22,000 attendees, a stark contrast to the early 2000s when figures regularly surpassed 40,000.

The festival hopes that the attendance of Their Majesties will provide a much-needed boost, drawing larger crowds and renewed attention to the sport. The Derby itself, set to begin at 4pm, offers a prize pot of £1.25 million and features fourteen thoroughbreds competing over a distance of 1 mile, 4 furlongs and 10 yards - approximately 1.5 miles - on a challenging undulating track that includes an overall climb comparable to the height of Nelson's Column.

Last year's victor was Lambourn, an Irish thoroughbred trained by Aidan O'Brien. Despite the inclement weather, the fashion stakes remained high, with racegoers donning elegant maxi dresses, striking fascinators, and sharp suits. Celebrities such as Mary Berry, Claire Sweeney, Jodie Kidd, Nick Knowles, Tom Parker Bowles, and ITV Racing presenter Francesca Cumani were spotted braving the elements.

As forecasts predicted rain throughout the day and into the evening, the atmosphere was a mix of resilience and celebration, embodying the enduring spirit of one of Britain's greatest sporting traditions





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Royalty News King Charles III Queen Camilla Derby Day Epsom Downs Betfred Derby Royal Attendance Horseracing British Tradition Weather Fashion Celebrities Attendance Decline Jockey Club

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