King Charles and Princess of Wales Host Cancer Research UK Anniversary Reception

King Charles and the Princess of Wales will personally thank those leading the nation's battle against cancer at a special reception at St James's Palace honoring Cancer Research UK's 125th anniversary. Both royals, who were diagnosed with cancer in 2024, will meet researchers, clinicians, and volunteers, with high-profile survivors also in attendance. The event highlights the charity's historic impact and future innovations, while featuring poignant moments including a meeting with the widower of the late campaigner Dame Deborah James.

King Charles and the Princess of Wales will personally thank those leading the nation's battle against cancer at a special reception at St James's Palace tonight.

The event, honoring Cancer Research UK's 125th anniversary, will be attended by Queen Camilla and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. Both Charles, 77, and Catherine, 44, share the profound experience of cancer diagnoses, having received theirs within weeks of each other in 2024. While the King continues an undisclosed course of treatment, Catherine announced in January 2025 that she was happily in remission after completing chemotherapy in late summer 2024.

She has, however, emphasized that the physical toll has been significant and her return to public duties will be gradual. The reception will feature immersive installations showcasing the charity's historic impact, current work, and future innovations in cancer research. The royals will meet researchers, clinicians, volunteers, and partners involved in prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

High-profile supporters, including fellow cancer survivors Davina McCall, Hannah Fry, and Adele Roberts, are expected, alongside singer Ronan Keating, who lost his mother to cancer, and his wife Storm. Cancer Research UK traces its roots to predecessor organizations founded in 1902 and 1923. Over its 125-year history, the charity has contributed to a doubling of cancer survival rates in the UK over the past five decades.

Today, eight in ten people receiving cancer drugs in the UK receive a drug developed by or with the charity's support. King Charles has been Patron since 2024, a role announced during a visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre. The Duke of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra serve as joint presidents. During the event, the King and Queen will view visual representations of how technological innovation is transforming cancer research.

Among the poignant moments expected is the Princess of Wales's meeting with Sebastian Bowen, the widower of Dame Deborah James. The late journalist and campaigner, known as 'bowel babe,' was honored by Prince William in May 2022 for her fundraising and advocacy before her death from incurable bowel cancer just weeks later. Mr. Bowen is anticipated to share how his wife's legacy continues through smashed fundraising targets for research and clinical trials.

He also reportedly thanked Prince William for a supportive conversation with the couple's children, to which Catherine responded, "He's good like that.

" The event underscores the personal connection the royal family holds to the cause, blending celebration of scientific progress with intimate stories of resilience and loss





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