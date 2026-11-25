Global music legends and King Charles pay tribute to the late Australian broadcaster Ian Meldrum, celebrating his pivotal role in music history and his unforgettable 1977 royal interview.

The late Australian broadcaster and record producer Ian "Molly" Meldrum has been honored with tributes from King Charles and numerous international music superstars following his death. The nation mourns the passing of the man who became the heartbeat of Australian music television through his long-running program Countdown.

King Charles Shares Unforgettable Royal Interview Story

King Charles recalled a specific 1977 interview with Meldrum, noting that the moment remains unforgettable for both parties. The monarch stated that he hopes the story will raise smiles as Australians honor Meldrum's legacy as a giant in the music industry. The King acknowledged that while Meldrum was usually surrounded by rock legends, he fumbled through the conversation with the future king due to being star-struck.

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Duran Duran Remember Iconic Countdown Introductions

Duran Duran reflected on Meldrum as a lovable character who served as a gateway for international acts to enter the Australian market. The band wrote that he was a national icon with remarkable charisma and a wicked sense of humor when they first met while performing on Countdown. They expressed eternal gratitude for his loyalty and support throughout their career, noting that he was a true music fan who relentlessly promoted the artists he believed in.

Blondie and AC/DC Credit Musician with Career Boost

Blondie described Meldrum as instrumental in their success in Australia, championing their music and introducing them to a whole new audience. The band shared an image of Meldrum dressed in drag, flanked by Angus Young and the late Bon Scott, during an early AC/DC appearance on Countdown. They emphasized his genuine passion for music and wonderful sense of humor, acknowledging that he was truly one of a kind.

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Elton John and Peter Andre Share Personal Gratitude

Elton John remembered Meldrum as both an Australian legend and an institution who brought international stars to the country. Peter Andre thanked Meldrum for believing in his talents when it was nearly impossible to get noticed in the entertainment industry. Andre shared that he visited Meldrum at his home recently to reminisce about the good old days, calling him a true icon and a friend he will miss dearly.

National Leader Mourns Central Australian Soundtrack Figure

The nation's leader wrote about Meldrum's inimitable interview style and uncontainable enthusiasm for music on social media. He noted that Meldrum gave new artists a leg up and established artists a welcoming embrace over many years. The leader emphasized that Meldrum became a central part of the Australian soundtrack, urging the nation to do themselves a favor by honoring his memory as he rests in peace.