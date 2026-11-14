King Charles and Elton John Celebrate The King's Trust 50th Anniversary on Rocket Hour

King Charles joined Elton John on his Apple Music show Rocket Hour to mark the 50th anniversary of The King's Trust, sharing memories and joking about aging during the special episode.

's Apple Music radio show, " Rocket Hour," where the two joked about aging and reflected on their decades-long friendship. The king, who turned 78 on Saturday, joined the legendary musician for a prerecorded episode celebrating the 50th anniversary of The King's Trust, the charity Charles founded in 1976 to support young people.

During the episode, Charles reflected on John's performance of his hit song "I'm Still Standing" at a 1986 concert marking the charity's 10th anniversary.

Also read King Charles and Sir Elton John Celebrate 78th Birthday and Charity Milestone on Apple Radio

"I know people in all kinds of circumstances find this song inspiring, not only for its marvellous spirit, but also its message of resilience," Charles said. "And certainly 40 years on from that remarkable concert, we and the Trust are definitely still standing. "The exchange prompted laughter from Charles, who continued the lighthearted conversation about aging. "With occasional bits dropping off here and there," the king said.

Advertisement

"I know this is a terrible problem as we get older. "AccuWeather Forecast: Scattered showers and breezy conditions overnight"Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King! " the post read, encouraging followers to tune in to John's show on Apple Music. Level 2 storm to bring rain, dangerous surf to Bay Area and more than a foot of snow to the SierraNvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns after 2nd affair with subordinate revealed in report