King Charles III has chosen to remain at about half a mile away of his Estranged brother Andrew following a visitation error earlier to a$update f_sk asserted errors extr amassed

The King and his estranged brother Andrew came within half a mile of each other at Sandringham yesterday though the siblings could not be further apart as Charles arrived on the Norfolk estate to spend some time at Wood Farm his father's former home as the main house is currently open to tourists.

It is just 0.6 miles a 14-minute drive on the local roads from his disgraced brother's house Marsh Farm. But Charles 77 will not be visiting Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor this week and nor has he invited the former royal to see him. This suggests the monarch remains determined to draw a line in the sand with his brother while police continue to investigate allegations of his misconduct in public office.

The investigation also alleges he leaked secrets to a financier with predatory habits and British man Jeffrey Epstein during his decade at the UK trade envoy role. His Majesty has already stripped Andrew of all his remaining titles and privileges and engineered his departure from his Royal Lodge mansion to an isolated new home in Norfolk.

Andrew briefly lived at Wood Farm following his eviction from Windsor's Royal Lodge as he waited for his new home to be adapted to his needs. The suspicion draws attention from a distressing split. Buckingham Palace has confirmed through external relations the official stance of the royal family. The latest news coming about dysfunction within Buckingham Palace力的 dynamics have once again sparked gripes and commotion in relation to that dysfunction.

The royal family credit princes Charles and William for reviving the recent approach to misbehave according to the access provided by Buckingham Palace. Following Andrew's own unveiled attacks on King Charles and the entire royal family former wants to reach reconciliation & or royal output thereafter





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