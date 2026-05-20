King Arthur Baking Company's 'The Book of Pizza' Offers Comprehensive Guide for Pizza Enthusiasts

This publication, by King Arthur Baking Company, delves into different pizza styles with comprehensive guidance on dough, sauce, cheese, toppings, and baking, catering to various pizza fans and helping enthusiasts improve their pizza game.

The Popeye pizza — with spinach, of course — from King Arthur Baking Company's "The Book of Pizza: Recipes for Every Pizza Maker" (Simon Element, 2026) (King Arthur Baking Company).

The Book of Pizza covers different pizza styles with step-by-step guidance on dough, sauce, cheese, toppings, and baking. It caters to various pizza fans, from picky kids who prefer cheese pizza to connoisseurs with specialized ovens. King Arthur Baking Company's new guide helps improve one's pizza game by offering more than 250 pages of tips, tricks, recipes, and serving suggestions. It explores the five tastes — bitter, sweet, sour, salt, and umami — and offers recipes incorporating them.

It concludes with a Butter Lettuce Salad With Herby Buttermilk-Avocado Dressing recipe





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Eating Out Dining Out Taste Pizza Cookbook Tips Black Pepper Olive Oil Garlic Confit Buttermilk-Avocado Dressing

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