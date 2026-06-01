King and Queen to Attend Derby Day on Same Day as Peter Phillips' Wedding

The King and Queen will attend Derby Day on June 6, the same day as Peter Phillips' wedding to his NHS nurse fiancée Harriet Sperling. The royal couple will join other senior royal family members at the nuptials of Princess Anne's son before heading to Epsom Downs for the Betfred Derby Day's big race at 4pm.

The King and Queen, Charles and Camilla, will attend Derby Day on June 6, the same day as Peter Phillips ' wedding to his NHS nurse fiancée Harriet Sperling .

This will be a busy Saturday for the royal couple, who are expected to join other senior royal family members at the nuptials of Princess Anne's son before heading to Epsom Downs. Peter and Harriet's private ceremony will take place at All Saints Church in the Gloucestershire village of Kemble, and guests will toast them afterwards at a reception hosted by the groom's family at Gatcombe Park.

The King and Queen are likely able to attend both the wedding, thought to be taking place in the morning, before heading to Epsom, Surrey, for the Betfred Derby Day's big race at 4pm. Their Majesties are both patrons of the Jockey Club which owns and runs Epsom Downs Racecourse, and the King's late mother Queen Elizabeth II was an avid attendee of the Derby, missing the fixture only twice in her long reign.

The royal tradition is now being continued by Charles and Camilla, who visited on Oaks day in 2024 to present the Coronation Cup and will return to the famous Surrey Downs to witness its most prestigious day of racing. Epsom's general manager Jim Allen said: 'We are honoured and thrilled the King and Queen will be joining us at Epsom Downs on Derby day.

'Their Majesties show great enthusiasm, interest and support for horseracing in the UK and their attendance next week will be a proud moment for all of the team here and everyone connected with the racecourse. King Charles and Queen Camilla watch their horse Treasure in the Oaks race during Ladies Day on the opening day of the Epsom Derby Festival in 2024 'Derby day provides joy and entertainment to millions of people around the world as one of Britain's most famous and iconic events, and royal attendance has been synonymous with the meeting for generations.

'We are delighted that Their Majesties will be continuing this tradition next week. ' The King and Queen's appearance at the prestigious race - first run in 1780 - will come just over a week before Royal Ascot begins. Earlier in the day, Charles and Camilla will attend the 'intimate' wedding of Peter and Harriet, alongside other members of the Royal Family.

Peter and Harriet have been together since May 2024, and the groom, 48, nephew of King Charles and 19th in line to the throne, married Montreal-born Autumn Kelly in 2008. They had two daughters - Savannah, 15, and Isla, 13 - but split in 2019. Fellow divorcee Ms Sperling, 45, has a daughter, Georgina, 13, from her first marriage.

Peter popped the question last summer with a ring boasting a subtle tribute to his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, having been designed by the same jeweller behind her 1946 band. Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling attend the Cheltenham Festival in March 2026 Ms Sperling has been warmly welcomed by the royals and was seen laughing with King Charles at Ascot last year after travelling in the official carriage procession.

Peter Phillips is not styled HRH after his mother, Princess Anne, declined the honour for himself and his sister Zara. Royal attendance at the wedding will not include Prince Harry, who is understood not to have been invited as he and his cousin have not been close for some time. Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, the daughters of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, the former Prince Andrew, have however been invited and it is thought that they will attend.

Their parents, whose links with the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein have caused a crisis for the Royal Family, are not invited





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King Charles Queen Camilla Peter Phillips Harriet Sperling Derby Day Royal Family Epsom Downs Betfred Derby Day Royal Ascot

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