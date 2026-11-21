A simple act of kindness is bringing together a Houston motorcycle club, local businesses and the KPRC 2 family to make Thanksgiving a little brighter for 30 families in need.

A simple act of kindness is bringing together a Houston motorcycle club, local businesses and the KPRC 2 family to make Thanksgiving a little brighter for 30 families in need.

On Friday, KPRC 2 employees traded their usual work duties for a different assignment: packing Thanksgiving meals for families at a Title I elementary school in Houston’s Heights neighborhood. The station’s general manager, news director, anchors, marketing employees and other behind-the-scenes staff volunteered their time to fill boxes with turkeys, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, sweet potatoes and other Thanksgiving essentials. The effort began with the Deguello Motorcycle Club, which has helped families during the holidays in previous years.

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This year, members wanted to expand their reach and asked KPRC 2 and other local sponsors to help. Houston’s 48th annual City Wide Club Super Feast: What is needed and how you can help “We usually help sponsor a family, you know, kind of just help for some bills around this time.

But we decided to go ahead and we saw the need that our money can go a little bit further,” said Poncho, the club’s West Houston sergeant at arms. The 30 families were already selected by teachers and the school’s PTA. Principal Dr. Elena Leal said the support is especially important because some students rely on the school for much of their daily nutrition.

“At a Title I school, our kids are relying on us for breakfast, lunch, and sometimes dinner,” Leal said. “And so being away from our campus for small breaks, big breaks, can create that food insecurity for them. ” Leal said the meals will also give families an opportunity to gather around the table and enjoy the holiday together. Friday marked the second day of the three-day effort.

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On Thursday, motorcycle club members shopped for groceries at the Walmart near Katy Mills. On Friday, KPRC 2 employees joined volunteers to organize and pack the meals. Sean McLaughlin, KPRC 2’s vice president and general manager, said the station’s employees are always looking for ways to make a difference beyond the newsroom.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to give back. And we hear from our employees all the time, you know, what more can we do? ” McLaughlin said.

“You think about all the need in our community and the things we can do. And this fits really well with what we do every day. ” McLaughlin said he hopes the families can enjoy Thanksgiving without worrying about how they’ll afford a holiday meal.

“I just hope they’re able to feel good about the day and enjoy their family and enjoy the company of others, and not be worried about having food or putting food on the table,” he said. KPRC 2 anchors Keith Garvin, Lisa Hernandez and Brittany Jeffers were among those helping pack the boxes.

“I think the best thing about Houston is the hearts that people have here, and I think we get a front row seat to that with the stories that we get to tell,” Jeffers said. “We’re part of this community, we’re a part of the fabric, and we want to give back to you. ” How to trim your Thanksgiving grocery budget: Tips to save on your holiday meal Garvin said Thanksgiving is all about bringing families together.

“One of the reasons that we’re here is because we want to help families, as many families as possible, have a really great Thanksgiving,” Garvin said. Hernandez encouraged people to remember that giving back doesn’t have to be limited to the holidays.

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“This, of course, is a great season to give back and give thanks. But any time of year, we have so much need here and so many big hearts,” Hernandez said. The effort is also supported by All Star Construction, U-Haul, Walmart and Climate by Design. For the motorcycle club, the hope is that this year’s effort becomes something even bigger.

“This year it’s 30. Let’s hope for 100 next year, you know, or let’s hope for 200,” said Tyler Johnson, the club’s secretary.

“There’s no number. It’s just finding the people that need it. ” And the message behind it all is simple.

“Our biggest slogan this season has been, kindness is free,” Leal said. “Find somebody, find somewhere, don’t hesitate, step up, step in, and be able to provide those opportunities for families. ” On Saturday, the 30 families picked up their Thanksgiving meal boxes at the school. One recipient, named Gloria, said the boxes made her feel blessed.

“When I saw the motorcycles, I said oh my God those are the ones that are giving the turkeys out. That’s awesome,” Gloria said.

“This is what Houston does. This is what we do,” said KPRC 2 Morning Anchor Daniella Guzman.

“We help people, we give things and this is the time of giving. ”