‘Kindergarten Cop’ villain breaks silence on death of on-screen son Christian Cousins

“Kindergarten Cop” star Richard Tyson paid tribute to former child actor Christian Cousins, who died at age 43 in Irvine, California.

“I was saddened to hear of the passing of Christian Cousins, who, alongside his twin brother Joseph, starred with me in ‘Kindergarten Cop,’” Tyson wrote in a heartfelt“It’s hard to believe that more than 35 years have passed since we made that film together.

” “Kindergarten Cop” star Richard Tyson paid tribute to former child actor Christian Cousins, who died at age 43 in Irvine, California. Tyson, who played the ruthless drug dealer Cullen Crisp — the on-screen father of Cousins’ character — in the 1990 action comedy, said Cousins was part of a remarkable cast that helped make “Kindergarten Cop” a movie that “continues to bring joy to audiences around the world.

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” “My heartfelt condolences go out to his brother Joseph, his family, friends & all those who knew and loved him,” Tyson wrote.was found dead at his home in Irvine, California,Irvine police responded to a welfare check at his home just after noon on Oct. 20, TMZ reported. Tyson said Cousins was part of a remarkable cast that helped make “Kindergarten Cop” a movie that “continues to bring joy to audiences around the world.

”Although an official cause of death has not been released, Cousins’ half-brother, Jonas Roeser, revealed in an Instagram post that the actor had been battling liver disease.

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“Christian and his twin brother, Joseph ‘Joey’ Cousins, are my brothers through my biological father,” he explained, adding that the twins were raised in California while he grew up in Washington, and that he “didn’t get to know them until I was in college. ” Cousins, 43, was found dead at his home in Irvine, California, after concerned family members were unable to reach him.

Long before they met, Roeser said, he watched his brothers on the prime-time soap “Knots Landing” and in the 1990 hit comedy “Kindergarten Cop. ” He said he’ll always remember Christian as “a character, full of passion and energy, with big stories and even bigger dreams. ” “I hope your soul is at rest and that you’ve found peace. You are my brother and you will be missed,” Roeser concluded.

The twins landed their first acting gig on an episode of “Highway to Heaven” before sharing the role of Bobby Gibson Ewing in nearly 60 episodes of “Knots Landing” from 1987 to 1992 — a run that overlapped with their big-screen turn in “Kindergarten Cop. ”Welcome to the Page Six Community! Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

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"Kindergarten Cop" star Richard Tyson paid tribute to former child actor Christian Cousins, who died at age 43 in Irvine, California. Tyson said Cousins was part of a remarkable cast that helped make"Kindergarten Cop" a movie that"continues to bring joy to audiences around the world.

"Cousins, 43, was found dead at his home in Irvine, California, after concerned family members were unable to reach him.