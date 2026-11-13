‘Kindergarten Cop’ child star Christian Cousins dead at 43

Child actor Christian Cousins, who starred alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1990 action comedy “Kindergarten Cop,” has died, his family said.

Trinity AudioChild actor Christian Cousins, who starred alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1990 action comedy “Kindergarten Cop,” has died, his family said. He was 43 years old.his half-brother Jonas Roeser wrote in an Instagram post, which also included a series of photos of the late child actor.

He remembered Cousins as “a character, full of passion and energy, with big stories and even bigger dreams” before reflecting on their relationship. Roeser revealed that Cousins and his twin brother, Joey, were his siblings through their father, but he didn’t meet until them. Despite growing up in different states, Roeser was still able to watch his brothers on TV and in the movies, he said.

Also read Christian Cousins Dead: Former Child Actor Of 'Kindergarten Cop' Was 43

Cousins, who shared his roles with his twin, made his television debut in a 1988 episode of the MIchael Landon drama “Highway to Heaven. ” The boys went on to star as Dominic in “Kindergarten Cop” before landing the role of Bobby Gibson Ewing on “Dallas” spin-offfrom 1987 to 1992. Their other credits include “Critters 3” in 1991 and “Intruders” in 1992, with their last listed appearance in the 1995 movie “Twin Sitters.

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” The cast of "Kindergarten Cop," including Arnold Schwarzenegger and Christian Cousins , 1990. “It brings me comfort to believe free from the pain he was carrying,” he continued.

“Rest easy, Christian. I hope your soul is at rest and that you’ve found peace. You are my brother and you will be missed. ”