Kinahan Cartel Lieutenant Sentenced to 24 Years for Murder and Attempted Murder

Sean McGovern, a senior lieutenant in the Kinahan drug cartel, has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for directing the murder of innocent grandfather Noel Kirwan and the attempted murder of James Gately. The Special Criminal Court imposed consecutive sentences, citing the need to protect society from gang violence. Irish police warn that no gang members are untouchable.

A senior lieutenant in the Kinahan drug cartel has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for his role in planning, overseeing, and directing the murder of an innocent grandfather and the attempted murder of another man.

Irish police stated that Sean McGovern directed a criminal organisation in a campaign of ruthless murder and violence, issuing a warning to other gang members that there are no untouchables. The son of Noel Kirwan, who was shot dead in the driveway of his Dublin home, expressed that McGovern had countless chances to change his mind but chose to inflict pain and cruelty.

The court learned that McGovern placed Kirwan under surveillance after he was photographed at a funeral with gang rival Gerard Hutch, and kept Kirwan's assassins informed of his movements as he returned home from a pre-Christmas dinner in December 2016. Kirwan, a friend of the Hutch family and a soft target due to his lack of protection, was murdered to give the killers confidence.

Judge Patrick McGrath of the Special Criminal Court emphasized the need to protect society from the nefarious actions of gangs like the Kinahans and their rivals, the Hutch organised crime group, and imposed a deterrent sentence. Gardaí involved in extraditing McGovern from Dubai, where he had been hiding, warned that no gang leader is untouchable and they will be brought to justice.

McGovern, 40, became the first person extradited from the United Arab Emirates to face trial in Ireland last summer. He pleaded guilty to directing the activities of a criminal organisation between October 20 and December 22, 2016, in relation to the murder of Christopher aka Noel Kirwan, and also admitted directing activities between October 17, 2015 and April 6, 2017, in connection with the surveillance of James Gately in preparation for a murder.

Gately escaped assassination after Gardaí arrested Estonian hitman Imre Arakas, who had been flown into Ireland to carry out the killing. McGovern, a senior lieutenant in the Kinahan gang, was himself injured during the infamous attack at the Regency Hotel in 2016, where David Byrne was shot dead by members of the Hutch gang posing as Gardaí; Daniel Kinahan, the intended target, left early.

That attack was the third killing in the Hutch-Kinahan feud, a revenge attack for the murder of Gary Hutch in Spain in September 2015, but the feud escalated significantly thereafter. McGovern described the feud as personal and vowed on his baby's life to continue the killing.

Judge McGrath noted that the attempt on Gately's life was minutely and carefully planned, and that McGovern, a long-time member of the Kinahan Organised Crime Group operating in Ireland, was a senior lieutenant who received instructions and sent information up the chain. The judge deducted 25% from a potential maximum sentence to reflect McGovern's guilty plea.

He imposed a 10-year sentence for the attempted murder of Gately and a 14-year sentence for the murder of Kirwan, to be served consecutively, totaling 24 years, backdated to the time McGovern spent in a Dubai prison following his arrest in October 2024. McGovern gave little reaction, offering a wry smile to supporters as he was led from court. Outside, Noel Kirwan's son Christopher said, 'Today marks the end of a long and painful journey for me and my sister.

For the past ten years we have sat in courtrooms and listened to evidence surrounding the cruel murder of our father.





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Kinahan Cartel Sean Mcgovern Noel Kirwan James Gately Hutch Feud Dublin Murder Special Criminal Court Extradition Dubai Gang Violence

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