Kimora Lee Simmons faces legal action from her landlord in Bel Air over unpaid rent and alleged damages to a $50 million luxury home. The dispute involves significant financial claims and countersuits regarding property condition.

Supermodel and entrepreneur Kimora Lee Simmons is embroiled in a high-stakes legal battle concerning her former luxury residence in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles. The conflict involves allegations of unpaid rent, substantial property damage, and conflicting claims regarding the habitability of the multimillion-dollar home. The lawsuit highlights the complex financial and legal challenges facing the 51-year-old celebrity amidst ongoing real estate disputes.

Property Details and Lease Terms in Bel Air

The subject of the litigation is a sprawling estate located at 10701 Bellagio Road in the affluent Bel Air enclave. This 24,000-square-foot mansion features eight bedrooms and twenty bathrooms, serving as the primary residence for Kimora Lee Simmons during the period in question. The property is valued at approximately $50 million, reflecting its status as one of Los Angeles' most exclusive rental listings. The monthly rent for this lavish estate was set at $165,000, a figure Kimora Lee Simmons agreed to in March 2024 when she initially signed the lease agreement.

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Alleged Property Damage and Maintenance Issues

The legal proceedings were significantly influenced by a sworn declaration from contractor Antonio Camarena, who was hired to perform necessary maintenance on the premises. Antonio Camarena reported discovering extensive damage upon his initial entry in 2024, including ruined exteriors caused by dogs, stained interior finishes, and substantially damaged cabinetry. During his attempt to re-assess balcony damage and take measurements for repairs in April 2026, he was explicitly instructed by Kimora Lee Simmons' representatives not to enter the property. The landlord alleges that the damage extended beyond cosmetic issues to include missing security system components, absent furniture, and severe destruction of hardwood floors.

Rent Default and Legal Filings by Landlord

The dispute escalated when payments ceased in early 2026, specifically during January and February, leaving the landlord, Asset 1 Holding LLC, owed $330,000. In response to the non-payment, Asset 1 Holding LLC filed an unlawful detainer complaint on February 26 and issued a summons for eviction. The landlord sought not only the unpaid rent but also over a million dollars in additional damages related to the alleged deterioration of the property. On May 7, the landlord filed for a temporary restraining order, claiming that Kimora Lee Simmons was preventing lawful access to the premises despite reasonable notice, a request that was granted by a judge the following day.

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Simmons Countersuit and Hability Defense

In her legal response, Kimora Lee Simmons denied liability for the damages and filed a countersuit alleging breach of contract, negligence, and abuse of process by the property managers. She argued that the home suffered from chronic defects from the beginning of the tenancy, specifically citing recurring backyard flooding during rain events. Her legal team asserted that the property was never maintained in a condition fit for human occupation, describing the rental as an inferior product that led to the inability to fulfill financial obligations. A representative for Kimora Lee Simmons stated that their client was ready to pay rent but refused to accept the costs associated with a property riddled with unresolved structural and environmental issues.

Recent Settlement Attempts and Ongoing Litigation

Despite the hostility, the parties briefly entered into a lease extension that reduced the monthly rent from $165,000 to $152,500, with an agreement for Kimora Lee Simmons to vacate by July. Although the unlawful detainer complaint was subsequently dropped following this agreement, the underlying debt remained unpaid. Kimora Lee Simmons finally left the Bel Air property in July, but the legal case remains active with unresolved financial claims. This incident adds to a pattern of legal challenges for the supermodel, who is simultaneously involved in a separate dispute over another Beverly Hills property, further complicating her recent legal and financial landscape.