Kimmel Predicts Dark End for Trump’s Sudden Election Denial

The president has reversed course on his party’s disastrous midterms.

After “the big blue wave that washed over Washington,” as Kimmel put it, the 80-year-old president initially said he would. But the Republican Party’s historic, devastating loss may have become too much to bear.

Just six days after the midterms, Trump“This is how he does a little taste of conspiracy. Nothing too intense, just enough to whet your appetite. And then he feeds it a little more. It grows.

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The lie gets bigger. He keeps repeating it,” Kimmel continued.

“And then he starts talking about people talking about him claiming the election was rigged, as if there are people other than him claiming the election was rigged. And before you know it, someone in a Viking helmet is making a toilet out of Nancy Pelosi’s desk. God bless America. ”Trump supporters clashed with police and security forces as people tried to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

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, he reversed course on Monday.

“Does anybody really believe that this ‘Election’ was honest. How could the Polls be so wrong??? ” the president asked on Truth Social. Kimmel laughed in response, playing a Fox News poll showing Democratic candidates winning 54 percent to Republicans’ 45 percent in the House race.

The conservative news channel also displayed Trump’s plummeting approval rating, with 77 percent of Americans disapproving of how the president has handled inflation. Trump went on in his rant, “Some early voting ‘dumps’ were so large that it was impossible to win, no matter how many people went to vote. It’s all about the machines, which are far more important than the voter! ” Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One, Nov. 8, 2026.

The president’s early acceptance of the disastrous midterm results now appears to be curdling into denial.

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“That’s true,” quipped Kimmel. “Some of those dumps were so large Natalie had to use two diapers on election night. ”will soon reach boiling point.

“I don’t think we’re prepared for the amount of insanity that this drama queen president is about to pump on us. ” “Donald Trump right now is a raccoon in a duffel bag,” he concluded.

“He’s been cut off at the cankles. ”*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s